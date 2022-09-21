Technology News
loading

Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: What’s New, How to Download

The Windows 11 2022 update is being rolled out in over 190 countries, according to Microsoft.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 September 2022 12:52 IST
Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: What’s New, How to Download

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 2022 update is aimed at making PCs easy to use, Microsoft says

Highlights
  • Windows 11 gets an updated Start menu and Quick Settings
  • The update brings a faster and more accurate search feature
  • Windows 11 has been updated with new Snap layouts

Windows 11 2022 update is now available for download and will be rolled out in over 190 countries across the globe, according to Microsoft. This is the first major update to Windows 11 and the company says that it is focusing innovation in four key areas: ease of use, productivity, connectivity, and security. The update adds new features as well as updates and improvements to older ones. The new features include a set of accessibility features that will deliver system wide live captions to automatically generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11. Updates to the Start menu and Quick Settings are also being rolled out.

Windows 11 2022 update schedule

Microsoft has announced that the Windows 11 2022 update will be rolled out in over 190 countries and will be available for download starting today. To install the update, you can go to Windows Update settings (Settings > Windows Update) and select Check for updates if you are already on Windows 11.

If you are on Windows 10, you can go to Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and select Check for updates. If your device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install will appear. Click Download and install to get the latest version of Windows 11.

Windows 11 2022 update features

Windows 11 builds on already present features to bring “a sense of ease to the PC”. There are updates to the Start menu and Quick Settings. There is faster and more accurate search, improved local and current events coverage in the Widgets board, and tabs in File Explorer. Microsoft says these updates will help “Windows anticipate your needs and save you time.”

Live Captions Windows intext windows 11

Microsoft says the update will bring a set of new accessibility features that will offer system wide live captions to automatically generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11. There will also be voice access (currently in preview) that will allow users to “control the PC and author text using only voice.” Natural Voices for Narrator, which mirrors natural speech more closely, also gets an update and now is said to create more pleasant-sounding audio.

When it comes to online safety, data privacy, and security, Microsoft claims that Windows 11 is the most secure version of Windows yet. The company is introducing Smart App control to safely download apps and the Defender app for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers that expands device protection to Android and iOS phones and Mac PCs.

Windows 11 Snap Layouts intext windows 11

For multitasking, Windows 11 gets new Snap layouts. Microsoft says that updated layouts are more versatile with better touch navigation. Focus sessions will work with Do Not Disturb modes to help users minimise distractions by silencing notifications as well as turn off taskbar badges, according to the company. For creators, there are updates to Windows Studio Effects to improve video and audio calls, new tools, additional gaming features and updates to the Microsoft Store experience.

For gamers, Microsoft says, the update will deliver performance optimisations to improve latency and unlock features like Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rate on windowed games. The Game Pass is built right into Windows 11 through the Xbox app. Some features will be rolled out in October. These include enhancements to File Explorer, updated Photos app, suggested actions on Copy, Taskbar Overflow, and sharing to more devices using the nearby share feature, according to the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 11, Windows 11 Update, Windows 11 2022 Update, Microsoft
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Iron Man Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA’s Motive Studio

Related Stories

Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: What’s New, How to Download
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  4. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Pre-Orders Start on October 6
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  6. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  7. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  8. Xiaomi Civi 2 Set to Launch on September 27: Details
  9. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  10. Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Mismatched Season 2 Trailer: Tensions a Brewin’ as New Romances Come Forth
  2. Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. China’s e-CNY CBDC to Now be Tested in 4 Major, Densely Populated Provinces
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Update Released in India: How to Install
  5. WazirX Follows Binance Move, Announces Delisting of USDC, USDP, and TUSD Stablecoins
  6. Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: What’s New, How to Download
  7. Iron Man Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA’s Motive Studio
  8. Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details
  9. US Reviews Psychological Warfare Operations After Reports of Fake Accounts Promoting Pro-West Disinformation
  10. iOS 16 Keyboard Haptics Feature Might Impact Battery Life on iPhones, Says Apple
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.