Windows 11 2022 update is now available for download and will be rolled out in over 190 countries across the globe, according to Microsoft. This is the first major update to Windows 11 and the company says that it is focusing innovation in four key areas: ease of use, productivity, connectivity, and security. The update adds new features as well as updates and improvements to older ones. The new features include a set of accessibility features that will deliver system wide live captions to automatically generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11. Updates to the Start menu and Quick Settings are also being rolled out.

If you are on Windows 10, you can go to Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and select Check for updates. If your device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install will appear. Click Download and install to get the latest version of Windows 11.

Windows 11 builds on already present features to bring “a sense of ease to the PC”. There are updates to the Start menu and Quick Settings. There is faster and more accurate search, improved local and current events coverage in the Widgets board, and tabs in File Explorer. Microsoft says these updates will help “Windows anticipate your needs and save you time.”

Microsoft says the update will bring a set of new accessibility features that will offer system wide live captions to automatically generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11. There will also be voice access (currently in preview) that will allow users to “control the PC and author text using only voice.” Natural Voices for Narrator, which mirrors natural speech more closely, also gets an update and now is said to create more pleasant-sounding audio.

When it comes to online safety, data privacy, and security, Microsoft claims that Windows 11 is the most secure version of Windows yet. The company is introducing Smart App control to safely download apps and the Defender app for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers that expands device protection to Android and iOS phones and Mac PCs.

For multitasking, Windows 11 gets new Snap layouts. Microsoft says that updated layouts are more versatile with better touch navigation. Focus sessions will work with Do Not Disturb modes to help users minimise distractions by silencing notifications as well as turn off taskbar badges, according to the company. For creators, there are updates to Windows Studio Effects to improve video and audio calls, new tools, additional gaming features and updates to the Microsoft Store experience.

For gamers, Microsoft says, the update will deliver performance optimisations to improve latency and unlock features like Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rate on windowed games. The Game Pass is built right into Windows 11 through the Xbox app. Some features will be rolled out in October. These include enhancements to File Explorer, updated Photos app, suggested actions on Copy, Taskbar Overflow, and sharing to more devices using the nearby share feature, according to the company.