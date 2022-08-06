Microsoft is reportedly bringing the printing capabilities from Windows 11 to Windows 10. The new printing feature is said to introduce the option to add a PIN to a print job. This step is said to be added to avoid duplicate connections and incorrect printouts. The update is said to be part of the Windows 10 version 22H2 update. It was reported last month that Microsoft is switching to a new development schedule for Windows. Windows 11 was also reportedly said to be getting a feature called 'Privacy Auditing' that will help users look at the apps accessing their microphone, camera, and location data.

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft was reportedly switching to a new development schedule for Windows operating system. It is expected that the company is going back to its traditional three-year cycle, which could mean that the next major version might get released in 2024. This version could be Windows 12 if the company chooses to stick with its current naming trend, as per the report. Microsoft is also expected to double down on releasing new features for the current version of Windows.

To recall, Windows 11 was also reportedly said to be getting a feature called 'Privacy Auditing' that will help users look at apps accessing their microphone, camera, and location data. Microsoft had initially introduced the feature to app developers for testing. However, it will be available to Windows 11 users in the future to let them decide whether they should continue to use the apps that are tracking their sensitive data on the system.