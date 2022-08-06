Technology News
loading

Microsoft to Introduce Some Windows 11 Features in Windows 10: Report

The update is said to be part of the Windows 10 version 22H2 update.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 August 2022 19:26 IST
Microsoft to Introduce Some Windows 11 Features in Windows 10: Report

Microsoft was reportedly switching to a new development schedule for Windows operating system

Highlights
  • Printing feature is said to include option to add PIN to print job
  • This step is said to be added to avoid duplicate connections
  • Windows 11 was said to be getting a feature called 'Privacy Auditing'

Microsoft is reportedly bringing the printing capabilities from Windows 11 to Windows 10. The new printing feature is said to introduce the option to add a PIN to a print job. This step is said to be added to avoid duplicate connections and incorrect printouts. The update is said to be part of the Windows 10 version 22H2 update. It was reported last month that Microsoft is switching to a new development schedule for Windows. Windows 11 was also reportedly said to be getting a feature called 'Privacy Auditing' that will help users look at the apps accessing their microphone, camera, and location data.

According to a recent report by Windows Latest, Microsoft is bringing the printing capabilities of Windows 11 to Windows 10, as a part of its Windows 10 version 22H2 update. This is said to include features that were exclusive to Windows 11, including the option to add a PIN to a print job. This feature is expected to help to avoid duplicate connections as well as incorrect printouts.

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft was reportedly switching to a new development schedule for Windows operating system. It is expected that the company is going back to its traditional three-year cycle, which could mean that the next major version might get released in 2024. This version could be Windows 12 if the company chooses to stick with its current naming trend, as per the report. Microsoft is also expected to double down on releasing new features for the current version of Windows.

To recall, Windows 11 was also reportedly said to be getting a feature called 'Privacy Auditing' that will help users look at apps accessing their microphone, camera, and location data. Microsoft had initially introduced the feature to app developers for testing. However, it will be available to Windows 11 users in the future to let them decide whether they should continue to use the apps that are tracking their sensitive data on the system.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11, Windows 10
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher

Related Stories

Microsoft to Introduce Some Windows 11 Features in Windows 10: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  4. Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: Familiar Wine in a New Bottle?
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  7. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Details
  10. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Life-Saving Stem Cells Can Be Regrown in Damaged Umbilical Cord, Claims Study
  2. Genetic Evidence of Typhoid and Plague Causing Pathogens Found in DNA of Ancient Civilisations
  3. Microsoft to Introduce Some Windows 11 Features in Windows 10: Report
  4. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Claims Ukraine Based Researcher
  5. New Flexible Wearable Device Can Analyse Health Data by Mimicking Human Brain
  6. Zhao’s Denial, Users’ Distrust: Here’s What We Know About WazirX-Binance Debacle So Far
  7. Google Sued for Nixing Free Workspace Software to Early Adopters
  8. Researchers to Scan Ocean Floor for Meteorite That Crashed on Earth in 2014
  9. Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels
  10. Twitter Breach Said to Have Exposed Anonymous Account Owners
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.