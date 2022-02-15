Technology News
loading

Western Digital WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD With 5.1GBps Read Speeds Launched in India

WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD price in India is set at Rs. 4,749 for the base 250GB storage variant.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2022 15:10 IST
Western Digital WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD With 5.1GBps Read Speeds Launched in India

Photo Credit: Western Digital

WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is available in 250GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options

Highlights
  • WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is aimed at gamers
  • It offers peak read speeds of 5150MBps over PCIe Gen4
  • WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is sold in four storage variants

Western Digital launched the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD (solid-state drive) in India on Tuesday. The company's latest SSD is aimed at gamers, and touted to provide quick load times, smoother streaming, and reduced in-game stutter in intensive games. WD Black SN770 offers read speeds up to 5.1GBps on the high-end storage models, along with thermal management and improved power efficiency, according to the company. The new WD Black SN770 SSD comes with support for PCIe Gen4 systems, along with backwards compatibility for PCIe Gen3 systems.

Western Digital WD Black SN770 price in India, availability

WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is available in four storage options — 250GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The 250GB WD Black SN770 model is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 4,749, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 6,789 and the 1TB model is listed at Rs. 12,709. Western Digital is yet to reveal the pricing for the 2TB storage variant of the WD Black SN770, which is yet to be listed on Amazon.

WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD (1TB) Review

The new WD Black SN770 will also be available via select retailers, including Prime ABGB, themvp.in, PC Studio, Kryptonite Microsystems and M D Computers, according to the company.

Western Digital also recently launched the WD Blue SN570 (Review) which is positioned as a more affordable mass-market model while the Black series targets enthusiasts who want top-end performance

Western Digital WD Black SN770 specifications

The new WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is built to succeed the previous generation - WD Black SN570 (Review) - that was launched in 2019. The new NVMe SSD launched by the company offers peak read speeds of up to 5150MBps and write speeds of up to 4900MBps via the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, according to the company's website. Gamers who are using PCIe Gen3 systems will be able to use these drives, as they offer backwards compatibility, albeit at slower speeds.

According to the company, the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is aimed at gamers for smoother game streaming, and reduced in-game stutter, when users on modern motherboards with PCIe Gen4 compatibility. Western Digital also says that the drive offers 20 percent increased power efficiency over its previous generation of internal NVMe SSDs, the WD Black SN570, along with consistent performance due to improved thermal management.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WD Black SN770, Western Digital, WD Black SN770 SSD, WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD, NVMe SSD, WD Black NVMe SSD, Western Digital NVMe Drive, WD Black SN770 Price in India, WD Black SN770 Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Meta Sued by Texas State in US Over Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Practices
WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon, SuperGaming Launch Web3 Game Ecosystem Marketplace 'Tegro'
Western Digital WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD With 5.1GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.