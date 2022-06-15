Technology News
Vaio SX12, Vaio SX14 Laptops With 12th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched

Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 laptops are launched in Japan as well as in the US markets.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 June 2022 16:28 IST
Vaio SX12, Vaio SX14 Laptops With 12th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched

Photo Credit: Vaio US

Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 are launched in four colour options each

Highlights
  • Vaio SX12 is a compact laptop
  • Vaio SX14 is a business-centric model
  • Both are available to purchase with discounts in Japan

Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 laptops along with their All Black Edition models have been launched in Japan and the US. The laptops are powered by the 12th generation Intel Core processors. While the regular models get 16GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD, the All Black Edition models come fitted with 32GB of RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD. The Vaio SX12 laptops come equipped with a 12.5-inch full-HD display and the Vaio SX14 machines sport 14-inch full-HD panels.

Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 price

The Vaio SX12 price starts at JPY 196,000 (roughly Rs. 1,13,650), however, the company is offering a discount of JPY 10,000 till June 30. This means that the base model of the Vaio SX12 in Japan will cost customers JPY 186,000 (roughly Rs. 1,07,860). The price of the same laptop in the US is $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000).

The business-centric Vaio SX14 price is the same as the Vaio SX12 in Japan as well as in the US.

The All Black Edition of the Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 in Japan are priced at JPY 302,500 (roughly Rs. 1,75,500), however, they are available for purchase at a discounted price of JPY 279,500 (roughly Rs. 1,62,200) in Japan.

The All Black Edition of the Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 in the US are priced at $2,249 (roughly Rs. 1,79,400) and $2,499 (roughly Rs. 195,000), respectively.

The Vaio SX12 comes in Black, Bright Silver, Fine White, and Urban Bronze colours. The Vaio SX14 is launched in Black, Bright Silver, Fine White, and Rose Gold colour options.

vaio sx12 sx14 colours launch intext Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14

Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 feature backlit keyboards
Photo Credit: Vaio Japan

Vaio SX12, Vaio SX12 All Black Edition specifications

The Vaio SX12 model sports a 12.5-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) non-touch display. It is powered by (up to) a 12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor clocked at 2.10GHz (Turbo Boost up to 4.70GHz) paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop gets 16GB LPDDR4x of RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD.

The Vaio SX12 gets Intel HD audio and integrated stereo microphone with AI noise cancelling. There is a 2-megapixel webcam and fingerprint as well as Windows Hello sign-in for biometrics. It features a backlit keyboard, and the laptop is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of backup on a single charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1. It weighs about 1kg and comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. Ports onboard include two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vaio SX12 All Black Edition gets a 12th generation Intel Core i7-1280P processor paired with up to 32GB LPDDR4x of RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD. Rest all specifications are similar to the regular Vaio SX12 model.

vaio sx12 sx14 all black launch intext Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14

Vaio SX12 and Vaio SX14 are come in All Black Edition
Photo Credit: Vaio Japan

Vaio SX14, Vaio SX14 All Black Edition specifications

The Vaio SX14 model sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) non-touch display, and is claimed to offer up to 12 hours battery. The rest of the specifications are the same as the Vaio SX12 laptops. It is powered by (up to) a 12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB LPDDR4x of RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD.

The Vaio SX14 All Black Edition has the same specifications as the Vaio SX14 except there is a 12th generation Intel Core i7-1280P processor paired with up to 32GB LPDDR4x of RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD. The Vaio SX14 All Black Edition gets a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) non-touch display, and claims battery life of up to 12 hours.

Vaio SX12, Vaio SX14 Laptops With 12th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched
