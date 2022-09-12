The Biden administration reportedly plans to broaden existing curbs on US shipments of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools to China. Based on the restrictions that were previosuly communicated in letters to three US companies, the US Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations to further restrict the export of the semiconductors, as per the report. The letters are said to forbid the company from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advance semiconductors. The regulations are also expected to include additional actions against China.

