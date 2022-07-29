Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • US Congress Passes Bill to Subsidise Domestic Semiconductor Sector Amid Competition From China

US Congress Passes Bill to Subsidise Domestic Semiconductor Sector Amid Competition From China

The bill provides government subsidies for production of semiconductors used in everything from automobiles to electronic devices, video games.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 July 2022 11:29 IST
US Congress Passes Bill to Subsidise Domestic Semiconductor Sector Amid Competition From China

US Congress passes long-awaited bill to boost chipmakers

Highlights
  • The US House of Representatives passed subsidizing semiconductor industry
  • They have passed the ‘Chips and Science’ Act
  • Meanwhile, China had lobbied against the semiconductor bill

The US House of Representatives passed sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidize the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers, a victory for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats hoping to keep their slim majority in Congress in November midterm elections.

The final vote was 243 to 187, with one Democrat - Representative Sara Jacobs - voting present. Twenty-four Republicans joined 218 Democrats in backing the measure. Passage sends the bill to the White House, where Biden is expected to sign it into law as soon as early next week.

The Senate passed the "Chips and Science" act with bipartisan support on Wednesday, after more than a year of effort. A rare major foray into US industrial policy, the bill provides about $52 billion (roughly Rs. 4,10,000 crore) in government subsidies for US production of semiconductors used in everything from automobiles and high-tech weaponry to electronic devices and video games. It also includes an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion (roughly Rs. 2,00,000 crore).

The legislation would also authorize $200 billion (roughly Rs. 15,90,900 crore) over 10 years to boost U.S. scientific research to better compete with China. Congress would still need to pass separate appropriations legislation to fund those investments.

The bill passed hours after Biden had a telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which Xi warned Biden against "playing with fire" over Taiwan. Aides had said the leaders of the world's two largest economies also would discuss supply chain and other economic issues.

China had lobbied against the semiconductor bill. The Chinese Embassy in Washington said China "firmly opposed" it, calling it reminiscent of a "Cold War mentality" and "counter to the common aspiration of people" in both countries.

Many US lawmakers had said they normally would not support hefty subsidies for private businesses but noted that China and the European Union have been awarding billions in incentives to their chip companies. They also cited national security risks and huge global supply chain problems that have hampered global manufacturing.

Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was one "yes" vote from his party. "We need to manufacture (chips) in this country, and not let it go offshore," he told reporters before the vote.

"... This is vitally important to our national security," McCaul said.

At the White House, Biden interrupted a meeting on the economy with corporate executives when told the House had passed the chips bill. "The House has passed it," Biden said, looking delighted, to applause in the room.

House members cheered after the bill passed. The measure had been in the works for more than a year. The Senate passed a bill in June 2021 with strong bipartisan support, only to have it stall for months in the House as Republicans and Democrats disputed whether it should include provisions addressing issues such as climate change and China's human rights record.

The chips bill passed the House by a narrower-than-expected margin after some Republicans pulled support at the last minute.

Republican party leaders told members to vote against the bill after the announcement on Wednesday of an agreement between Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin that could pave the way for Senate passage of separate legislation to increase corporate taxes, reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Democrats hope such legislative achievements will help them in the November 8 midterm elections. Republicans hope to regain control of the Senate, and some polls have them favored to win a majority in the House of Representatives.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Semiconductors, US Congress
Samsung Galaxy S23 Handsets to Mostly Use Snapdragon SoCs, Suggests Qualcomm

Related Stories

US Congress Passes Bill to Subsidise Domestic Semiconductor Sector Amid Competition From China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Using Section of IT Act, Industry Reacts
  4. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. IMF Exec Believes Some Stablecoins Are More Vulnerable to Crashes
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Disappears from Google, Apple App Stores
  9. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’
  2. India Tops List of Countries Looking to Block Tweets of Journalists, News Outlets, Twitter Says
  3. Miami City to Make Splash in NFT Arena in Partnership with Mastercard, Time USA, Salesforce
  4. Samsung Repair Mode Announced, Claims to Protect User's Personal Data When Visiting Service Centres
  5. Analogue Deep Learning Offers Faster AI Computation With Lower Energy Consumption, MIT Researchers Say
  6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected
  8. Twitter Reports Huge Spike in Governments' Requests to Remove Content, Snoop Users' Details
  9. Facebook Shuts Funding for US News Partnerships Program Amid Economic Downturn, Changing User Behaviour
  10. WhatsApp, Snapchat Fined in Russia for Failing to Store Users’ Data on Local Servers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.