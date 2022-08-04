Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • CHIPS Bill: US President Joe Biden to Sign Bill to Boost US Semiconductor Industry on August 9

CHIPS Bill: US President Joe Biden to Sign Bill to Boost US Semiconductor Industry on August 9

The CHIPS legislation authorizes $200 billion (roughly Rs. 15,82,000 crore) over 10 years to boost US scientific research to better compete with China.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 August 2022 01:28 IST
CHIPS Bill: US President Joe Biden to Sign Bill to Boost US Semiconductor Industry on August 9

Photo Credit: Reuters

The US is looking to boost production of chips in the country amid the ongoign chip crisis

Highlights
  • The CHIPS bill was recently passed by US lawmakers
  • The bill aims to boost production of chips in the US
  • US President Joe Biden is set to sign the bill on August 9

US President Joe Biden next Tuesday will sign a bill to subsidize the US semiconductor industry and boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China, the White House said on Wednesday. The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games. Thousands of cars and trucks remain parked in southeast Michigan awaiting chips as the shortage continues to impact automakers.

A rare major foray into US industrial policy, the bill provides about $52 billion (roughly Rs. 4,11,400 crore) in government subsidies for research and US production of semiconductors. It also includes an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion (roughly Rs. 1,89,800 crore).

"The bill will supercharge our efforts to make semiconductors here in America," Biden said Tuesday.

The legislation authorizes $200 billion (roughly Rs. 15,82,000 crore) over 10 years to boost US scientific research to better compete with China. Congress would still need to pass separate appropriations legislation to fund those investments.

China had lobbied against the semiconductor bill. The Chinese Embassy in Washington said China "firmly opposed" it, calling it reminiscent of a "Cold War mentality."

Many US lawmakers had said they normally would not support hefty subsidies for private businesses but noted that China and the European Union have been awarding billions in incentives to their chip companies. They also cited national security risks and huge global supply chain problems that have hampered global manufacturing.

Some progressive lawmakers had raised concerns about the size of government grants to profitable chip companies.

The Commerce Department said Friday it will limit the size of government subsidizes for semiconductor manufacturing and will not let firms use funding to "pad their bottom line."

Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal said the group backed the legislation after lengthy negotiations with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo after the group expressed concerns chips companies would use funding for stock buybacks or pay dividends.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CHIPS Act, US Chip Bill
Apple iPhone 14 Pricing Tipped Ahead of Debut, Might Be Same as iPhone 13 Launch Price: Report

Related Stories

CHIPS Bill: US President Joe Biden to Sign Bill to Boost US Semiconductor Industry on August 9
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  2. Airtel 5G Services Rollout to Begin in August: Details
  3. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  5. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  6. OnePlus 10T 5G First Impressions: Things Have Changed
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  9. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  10. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Indian Users’ Information
#Latest Stories
  1. CCPA Issues 24 Notices for Unfair Trade Practices Against E-Commerce Firms, MoS Consumer Affairs Says
  2. CHIPS Bill: US President Joe Biden to Sign Bill to Boost US Semiconductor Industry on August 9
  3. Apple iPhone 14 Pricing Tipped Ahead of Debut, Might Be Same as iPhone 13 Launch Price: Report
  4. Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 Updated With Improvements for Gamers: All Details
  5. Apple Said to Delay Release of iPadOS 16 Update by About a Month; iOS 16, watchOS 9 to Debut in September
  6. OxygenOS 13 With Redesigned Interface, Spatial Audio Unveiled: All Details
  7. Government Hopes to Pass New Data Bill by Budget Session, IT Industry Seeks Participation in Consultation
  8. US Senators Propose Cryptocurrency Oversight Legislation Authorising CFTC as Default Regulator
  9. Greek Intelligence Official Said to Admit to Spying on Journalist: Details
  10. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Alleged Renders Leaked Online; Design Tipped: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.