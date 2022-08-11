Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • China Claims US CHIPS And Science Act Will Disrupt International Trade, Distort Global Semiconductor Supply Chains

China Claims US CHIPS And Science Act Will Disrupt International Trade, Distort Global Semiconductor Supply Chains

The US CHIPS and Science Act responds to warnings of supply disruptions if China attacks Taiwan, which produces up to 90 percent of high-end chips.

By Associated Press | Updated: 11 August 2022 02:35 IST
China Claims US CHIPS And Science Act Will Disrupt International Trade, Distort Global Semiconductor Supply Chains

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Fears of disruption in semiconductor supplies have been heightened by Chinese threats to attack Taiwan

Highlights
  • US President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act this week
  • It promises $52 billion (roughly Rs. 4,11,300 crore) in aid to chipmakers
  • China has criticised the measure, calling it a threat to trade

China on Wednesday criticized a US law to encourage processor chip production in the United States and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers as a threat to trade and an attack on Chinese business. The law signed this week by President Joe Biden promises $52 billion (roughly Rs. 4,11,300 crore) in grants and other aid to investors in US chip factories. It responds in part to warnings that supplies might be disrupted if China attacks Taiwan, which produces up to 90 percent of high-end chips. China's ruling Communist Party claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.

The measure will “disrupt international trade and distort global semiconductor supply chains,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin. “China firmly opposes that.”

Parts of the law “restrict companies' normal investment and economic and trade activities in China,” Wang said, without giving details.

Disruption in chip supplies following the coronavirus pandemic hampered production of goods from smartphones to autos and highlighted the world's reliance on Taiwanese chips and Chinese factories that assemble most electronic devices.

Fears of disruption have been heightened by Chinese threats to attack Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949 after a civil war.

Beijing launched military drills around the island last week in retaliation for a visit by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives. China believes visits by American officials to Taiwan might encourage its leaders to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.

The “CHIPS and Science Act” calls for research spending that would total about $200 billion (roughly Rs. 15,81,900 crore) over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The Communist Party has spent tens of billions of dollars developing China's own chip production industry. Its factories make low-end chips for autos and other products but cannot supply high-end smartphones and other devices.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, CHIPS Act, CHIPS and Science Act, US CHIPS Act, Semiconductors
Facebook Use Among US Teens Plunging; Use of TikTok, YouTube Rising, Survey Says

Related Stories

China Claims US CHIPS And Science Act Will Disrupt International Trade, Distort Global Semiconductor Supply Chains
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Instagram Stories Now Lets You Create Videos Longer Than 15-Second Limit
  2. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Launched: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  5. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  6. Bullet Train Review: Brad Pitt Action Movie Never Really Gets You on Board
  7. How to Change Language in Google Chrome
  8. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  9. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  10. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. China Claims US CHIPS And Science Act Will Disrupt International Trade, Distort Global Semiconductor Supply Chains
  2. Facebook Use Among US Teens Plunging; Use of TikTok, YouTube Rising, Survey Says
  3. Gujarat Government Announces 'Drone Promotion and Usage Policy', Seeks to Create Employment
  4. ISRO Completes LEM Test Ahead of Gaganyaan Project, Launches SPARK Virtual Space Museum: Details
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: All Details
  6. China Launches 16 New Satellites Into Orbit for Commercial Remote Sensing, Atmospheric Imaging: Report
  7. Pegasus Spyware Creator NSO Group Has Large Presence in Europe With 22 Active Contracts: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Said to Get September Release in India: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Series Likely to Cost More Than iPhone 13 Pro Series: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Foxconn Feels Sting of Fewer Smartphone Sales, Says Demand Slowing After Pandemic-Fuelled Boom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.