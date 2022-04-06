Technology News
Ukraine Crisis: Intel Becomes Latest Western Tech Firm to Suspend Business in Russia

IBM too had suspended shipments as Ukraine urged US cloud-computing and software companies to cut off business with Russia.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 April 2022 12:22 IST
Ukraine Crisis: Intel Becomes Latest Western Tech Firm to Suspend Business in Russia

Intel last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus

Highlights
  • 'Implemented business continuity measures to minimise gloabl disruption'
  • Intel joins global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine
  • IBM, Dell Technologies and HPE have servers in Russia

US chipmaker Intel said on Tuesday it has suspended business operations in Russia, joining a slew of companies to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which had last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it has implemented business continuity measures to minimise disruption to its global operations.

"Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," the company said.

International Business Machines too had suspended shipments as Ukraine urged US cloud-computing and software companies to cut off business with Russia.

Servers from IBM, Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise top the market in Russia, where companies and government agencies have relied on technology developed by the West as the basis for their owned-and-operated IT systems.

