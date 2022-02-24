Technology News
loading

Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain

Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 February 2022 14:31 IST
Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain

The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions

Highlights
  • Companies are better prepared than in recent years
  • Most chipmakers are in wait-and-watch mode
  • Some companies had started diversifying away from Russian and Ukraine

Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term impact.

One of the worst security crises in Europe in decades is unfolding, with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorising a military operation in eastern Ukraine in what appeared to be the start of a war.

The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a yearlong shortage of semiconductor chips.

Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a biproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, according to market research firm Techcet, is purified in Ukraine. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other applications, is sourced from Russia.

"The chipmakers are not feeling any direct impact, but the companies that supply them with materials for semiconductor fabrication buy gases, including neon and palladium, from Russia and Ukraine," said a Japanese chip industry source who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The availability of those materials is already tight, so any further pressure on supplies could push up prices. That in turn could knock on to higher chip prices."

But companies are better prepared than in recent years, thanks to other disruptions and conflicts, reducing some of the pain.

The White House has warned the chip industry to diversify its supply chain in case Russia retaliates against threatened US export curbs by blocking access to key materials, Reuters reported this month, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ahead of the invasion, the West sanctioned Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline and some Russian banks, and imposed curbs on a number of senior Russian officials. More sanctions could come in the form of Cold War-like curbs on technology, followed by Russian retaliation on exports.

ASML Holding, a key Dutch supplier to chipmakers including TSMC, Samsung Electronics, and Intel, said on Wednesday it is examining alternative sources for neon.

Diversified

Most chipmakers are in wait-and-watch mode and in communication before Thursday's escalation projected confidence about their supply chains, which they have diversified in the wake of the US-China trade standoff, the pandemic and Japan's diplomatic spat with Seoul.

Some companies had started diversifying away from Russian and Ukraine after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, which triggered a huge increase in neon prices.

South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee told reporters last week that the company had "secured a lot" of chip materials, and that "there's no need to worry".

Intel said it does not anticipate any impact. GlobalFoundries said it does not anticipate a direct risk and has flexibility to seek sources outside Russia or Ukraine, as did Taiwan chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker declined to comment "at the moment".

Taiwanese chip testing and packaging firm ASE Technology said its material supply remains stable "at this point".

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs told Reuters in a statement that it had checked Taiwan's semiconductor supply chain and found no direct impact on materials or production activities.

"Russia is not, at the moment, one of the Taiwanese foundry industry's major markets," said Joanne Chiao, senior analyst at market researcher TrendForce.

Malaysian chipmaker Unisem, whose customers include Apple, said it expects no impact on chip production from a raw materials perspective because the materials it needs are not sourced from Russia, and its machines are mainly from the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and locally.

Malaysia has emerged as an important link in the chip production chain, and accounts for 13 percent of global chip assembly testing and packaging.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Russia Ukraine Crisis, Ukraine, Chips
'Like a Trump Rally': Inside the Former US President's Truth Social App
OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update in India: How to Install
Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue to Soon Be Fixed
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  7. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  8. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  10. First Look at Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Oppenheimer Is Out
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update in India: How to Install
  2. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue Acknowledged by Company, Fix Incoming
  4. Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23 Specifications Leaked; May Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City
  6. Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Store Hostage Taker, Who Demanded EUR 200 Million in Cryptocurrency, Dies of Injuries in Amsterdam
  8. Activision's Mobile Gaming Unit King to See Leadership Changes Ahead of Microsoft Deal
  9. PlayStation Plus March 2022 Free Games Include Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ark: Survival Evolved, More
  10. Facebook, Instagram EU-US Data Flows Could Be Halted by Irish Regulators in May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.