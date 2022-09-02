Technology News
Tecno Megabook T1 With 15.6-Inch Display, Up to 17.5 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

Tecno Megabook T1 will be available for purchasing in the third quarter of this year, according to the company.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 September 2022 18:52 IST
Tecno Megabook T1 With 15.6-Inch Display, Up to 17.5 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Megabook T1 (pictured) features a 180-degree rotating hinge

Highlights
  • The pricing of the new Tecno laptop is yet to be revealed
  • Tecno Megabook T1 packs a 70Whr battery
  • The new Tecno laptop sports up to 16GB RAM

Tecno Megabook T1 has been launched with a 15.6-inch display and 10th Gen Intel Core i5/ Core i7 processor options. The laptop run on Windows 11, and is said to be targeted towards the Gen- Z consumers. It sports a 70Whr battery and comes with a 65W charging adapter. The company claims that the Megabook T1 will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. It features a 2-megapixel webcam as well. The new Tecno laptop also features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The Shenzhen-based company has unveiled the Tecno Megabook T1 during the IFA 2022. Tecno is yet to reveal the pricing of its new laptop. The Megabook T1 laptop will be available in the third quarter of this year in Champagne Gold, Monet Violet, Rome Mint, and Space Grey colour options.

Tecno Megabook T1 specifications

Tecno Megabook T1 runs on Windows 11, and sports a 15.6-inch display with TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, adaptive DC dimming, and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut. The display is claimed to produce a peak brightness of 350 nits. It can be equipped with either a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor.

The new Tecno laptop features 12GB and 16GB RAM options. It gets 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD options for storage as well. The Tecno Megabook T1 sports a 180-degree rotating hinge. It gets a dual speaker setup with DTS Immersive Sound, and dual microphones with AI environment noise cancellation technology. For video calling, it gets a 2-megapixel webcam. The laptop also features a fingerprint scanner integrated with the power button for security.

For connectivity, the Tecno Megabook T1 sports Wi-Fi 6, a TF card reader, two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port, and a USB Type-A 3.1 port. It packs a 70Whr battery and comes with a 65W charging adapter. The company claims that the Megabook T1 can offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is 14.8mm thick, and weighs about 1.48kg, according to the company.

Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop

Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Processor Core i5
RAM 12GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.48 kg
Comments

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Megabook T1, Tecno Megabook T1 specifications
Tecno Megabook T1 With 15.6-Inch Display, Up to 17.5 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
