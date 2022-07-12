Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Taiwan ‘Happy’ to See Chip Firms Invest in EU, Seeks Deeper Ties Amid Global Chip Shortage

Taiwan ‘Happy’ to See Chip Firms Invest in EU, Seeks Deeper Ties Amid Global Chip Shortage

Taiwan wants to build close, institutionalised trade, technology and economic dialogue ties with the EU that the country shares with the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2022 14:47 IST
Taiwan ‘Happy’ to See Chip Firms Invest in EU, Seeks Deeper Ties Amid Global Chip Shortage

TSMC is building a $12 billion (roughly Rs. 95,517 crore) factory in the US

Highlights
  • TSMC said it had no concrete plans for factories in Europe
  • European Chips Act was unveiled in February
  • GlobalWafers is building a $5 billion plant in the US

Taiwan would be "happy" to see its chip firms invest in the European Union but deeper ties with the bloc akin to Taipei's relations with Washington could help pave the way for that, a senior Taiwanese official told Reuters.

The EU has been courting Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, as one of the "like-minded" partners it would like to work with under the European Chips Act unveiled in February, as it tries to deal with a persistent global chip shortage.

While Taiwan and the EU held-high level trade talks last month, less than a week after that meeting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) said it had no concrete plans for factories in Europe, having flagged a year ago that it was in the early stages of reviewing a potential expansion into Germany.

Taiwan Deputy Economy Minister Chen Chern-chyi, whose portfolio covers economic relations with Europe, said late Monday that while he could not speak on behalf of chip companies, he noted they have not said they are not going to Europe.

"But the government's position is that we are happy to see our companies having a global footprint, including the United States and Europe, who are both our like-minded partners. On a policy level we are of course very happy to see them deploying globally, and would be glad to see it happen," he said.

In the face of sustained Chinese political and military pressure designed to force Taiwan to accept China's sovereignty claims, Taipei has been keen to bolster ties with other democracies even in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

In one wrinkle for EU ambitions, Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd failed in February in a EUR 4.35 billion (roughly Rs. 34,709 crore) takeover attempt of German chip supplier Siltronic.

Chen said he was not aware the ministry, which has to approve large-scale oversees investments, had received any new applications for EU chip projects so far this year.

Taiwan, he added, wanted to have the kind of close, institutionalised trade, technology and economic dialogue ties with the EU that they have with the United States, where TSMC is building a $12 billion (roughly Rs. 95,517 crore) factory and GlobalWafers a $5 billion (roughly Rs. 39,805 crore) plant.

"Our interactions with the United States have been rather more, communication is closer. We also hope to develop the same close relationship with the EU," Chen said.

"If it's like this, it would be very helpful for our companies for their attention towards and knowledge of Europe."

Taiwan has also been pushing for a bilateral investment agreement with the EU, though there has been no progress.

Chen said while that remains a policy goal, they were not ruling out deals that are currently "more achievable".

"We even hope to have a free trade agreement with the EU, which would be the best. The EU has lots of FTAs with other countries, and if the EU is willing, we are too."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: European Union, European Chips Act, Taiwan, Siltronic
NASA to Reveal More Deep Space Images From James Webb Space Telescope Today: How to Watch
Elon Musk and Twitter Brace for Legal Fight: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Taiwan ‘Happy’ to See Chip Firms Invest in EU, Seeks Deeper Ties Amid Global Chip Shortage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  3. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  7. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  9. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  3. WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
  4. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  5. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  6. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  7. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  8. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  9. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  10. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.