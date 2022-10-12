Technology News
Surface Laptop 5 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs Announced at Microsoft Surface October Event

Surface Laptop 5 comes in two screen dimensions —a 13-5-inch display and a 15-inch display.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 12 October 2022 23:01 IST
Surface Laptop 5 comes along support for USB Type-C and USB Type-A

Highlights
  • The 13.5-inch model is available with Intel Core i5, i7 processor
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is officially set to release on October 25
  • Surface Laptop 5 comes with 13.5-inch and 15-inch touchscreen display

Surface Laptop 5 was announced officially today at Microsoft Surface October event. The new become the first Surface Laptop to feature Thunderbolt 4. The company unveiled Surface Laptop 5 in two screen dimensions — one with a 13-5-inch display and another with a 15-inch display. The laptop from Microsoft offers the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor. It has been co-engineered and verified as an Intel Evo device for the first time. Both the size variants come in two colour options.

Surface Laptop 5 price and availability

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 5 at the company's October Surface event. The laptop, which comes in two size variants, offer two colour options for each model. The 13.5-inch model is available with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processor. Whereas the commercial model lets you choose between Core i5-1245U and Core i7-1265U. On the other hand, the 15-inch laptop offers only 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 model comes at a starting price of $999.99 (nearly Rs. 82,280), while the cost of 15-inch model starts at $1,299.99 (nearly Rs. 1,06,900). Meanwhile, the professional laptop costs a $100 (nearly Rs. 8,200) more than the prices set for the laptops for personal use. The colour options available for 13.5-inch display laptop are Platinum Alcantara and Metal Black, while the 15-inch display models will come in Platinum Metal and Black Metal choices.

The laptop is officially set to release on October 25. However, Microsoft has already started pre-orders on all variants.

Surface Laptop 5 specifications

As mentioned above, the Surface Laptop 5 comes with 13.5-inch and 15-inch touchscreen display. The 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processors built on the Intel Evo platform provides exceptional speed to the laptop. It also features Thunderbolt 4. The laptop packs up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB removable storage.

The battery life of the 13-inch display model is claimed to last up to 18 hours, while the 15-inch model can last up to 17 hours on a single charge. The Surface Laptop 5 comes along support for USB Type-C, USB Type-A, featuring a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port.

Overall, the Surface Laptop 5 sports a similar external design to Surface Laptop 4.

Comments

