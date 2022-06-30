Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Semiconductor Exports to Russia Said to Have Plunged by 90 Percent After Curbs Following Ukraine Invasion

Semiconductor Exports to Russia Said to Have Plunged by 90 Percent After Curbs Following Ukraine Invasion

The US has also threaten to "shut down" China's top chipmaker SMIC if it is found to be supplying chips to Russia.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 June 2022 03:30 IST
Semiconductor Exports to Russia Said to Have Plunged by 90 Percent After Curbs Following Ukraine Invasion

The US has worked with allies to punish Russia for Ukraine invasion

Global exports of semiconductors to Russia have plummeted by 90 percent since the United States and allies slapped export controls on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday.

Raimondo, speaking at an annual Commerce Department conference, also said that controls placed on Russia's aerospace sector were hammering its ability to generate revenue and support military aviation.

"Russia may be forced to ground between half and two-thirds of its commercial aircraft in the next four years in order to cannibalize them for spare parts," she added.

The remarks came a day after US President Joe Biden's administration added five companies in China to a trade blacklist on Tuesday for allegedly supporting Russia's military and defense industrial base, flexing its muscle to enforce sanctions against Moscow.

The United States has worked with allies to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation", by sanctioning a raft of Russian companies and oligarchs and adding others to a trade blacklist.

While US officials had previously said that China was generally complying with the restrictions, Washington has vowed to closely monitor compliance and rigorously enforce the regulations.

On Wednesday, Raimondo also doubled down on threats to "shut down" China's top chipmaker SMIC if it is found to be supplying chips to Russia.

"What if SMIC or other Chinese-based semiconductor companies are found supplying chips to Russia?" she said. "We will shut them down and we can, because almost every chip in the world and in China is made using US equipment and software and I intend to make good on that commitment if it's necessary."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: semiconductor, chip, Russia, Ukraine invasion, China, SMIC, US
Delhi Launches MCD Website Upgraded With Added Details on Sanitation Workers, Gardeners
Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Reportedly Enter Liquidation on British Virgin Islands Court's Order

Related Stories

Semiconductor Exports to Russia Said to Have Plunged by 90 Percent After Curbs Following Ukraine Invasion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  4. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
  5. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  6. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  7. You Can Now Drive an Uber on a Private Licence but It Seems No One Told the Cops
  8. How Apps Could Affect Your Privacy After the Roe v. Wade Decision
  9. Flipkart Now Lets Individuals Join as Delivery Executives on Part-Time Basis
  10. Pokemon Go-Like Game 'Jurassic World Alive' Now Available on Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Starts Rolling Out Switch to Android App Support for Phones Running Android 12
  2. Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Reportedly Enter Liquidation on British Virgin Islands Court's Order
  3. Semiconductor Exports to Russia Said to Have Plunged by 90 Percent After Curbs Following Ukraine Invasion
  4. Delhi Launches MCD Website Upgraded With Added Details on Sanitation Workers, Gardeners
  5. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India: All Details
  6. Government to Finalise GST Rates on Online Gaming in August: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  7. Government Approves Computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies for Transparency, Accountability
  8. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 to Go Live on July 1: Best Deals, Offers
  9. Norway Faces Cyberattack, Pro-Russian Hacker Group Accused Behind Activity
  10. Mercedes-Benz Makes Adjustments in Units at Germany, Hungary to Produce Electric Vehicles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.