Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive (PSSD) was launched on Tuesday as the the latest external storage device from the company. The South Korean company says that the USB Type-C PSSD is credit card-sized and provides quick data transfer speeds. The T7 Shield is shock-resistant and can withstand drops from up to three metres' height. The PSSD is IP65-certified as dustproof and water resistant and functions across multiple devices. The T7 Shield comes in a rugged design, making it ideal for outdoor use and has improved security features. The PSSD drive comes in three colour options and will be available for purchase from various leading online and offline electronic stores across India. Its predecessor Samsung Portable SSD T5 was launched in 2017.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive price

The Samsung T7 Shield PSSD comes at Rs. 12,999 for the 1TB storage variant and is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 2TB storage variant. The T7 Shield will be available for purchase from Samsung's official online and retail stores, other consumer electronics stores, and online platforms. It comes in three colour option — Beige, Black, and Blue. In the US, it is priced at $143.99 (roughly Rs. 11,040) for the 1TB variant, and $260.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 2TB variant.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive specifications

The Samsung T7 Shield PSSD features a read speed of 1,500MBps and a write speed of 1,000MBps. Samsung says that the T7 Shield is twice as fast as the T5 and 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives. The T7 Shield sports a rugged design and features Samsung Portable SSD 1.06 and Samsung Magician Software on the software side. This helps to minimise heating even when 2TB files are transferred at once and lets users to easily manage the drive.

The drive is cross platform compatible and can store a large amount of date on a Windows PC, Mac, Android smartphone or game console. The Samsung T7 Shield has AES 256-bit hardware encryption that protects user data in a situation that the PSSD gets lost.

As mentioned earlier, the T7 Shield is shock-resistant and can withstand drops from up to three metres' height. The PSSD from Samsung is IP65-certified as dustproof and water resistant.

Samsung had launched the Samsung Portable SSD T5 in 2017. The solid state drive used the company's 64-layer V-NAND technology that enabled it to deliver transfer speeds of up to 540MBps with encrypted data security.