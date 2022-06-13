Technology News
  Samsung Smart Monitor M8 With PC Less Productivity, SlimFit Camera Launched in India: All Details

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 With PC-Less Productivity, SlimFit Camera Launched in India: All Details

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 comes with a price tag of Rs. 59,999.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 13 June 2022 11:52 IST
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 With PC-Less Productivity, SlimFit Camera Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 (pictured) will be available in two more colours later this year

Highlights
  • Samsung is offering a special discount with pre-bookings
  • Samsung Smart Monitor gets a height adjustable stand
  • The monitor gets a flat-back design

Samsung has launched its 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 with a SlimFit Camera in India, after unveiling it globally earlier this year. The smart monitor comes with Smart Hub functionality that enables users to access video-on-demand (VoD) platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV in 4K HDR resolution. The Samsung smart monitor does not need an external device like a PC or a TV as it can connect to various other smart devices via the upgraded Smart Hub. The Smart Monitor M8 is currently available for pre-bookings and will soon go on sale.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 price and availability

The South Korean giant, Samsung, has launched the Smart Monitor M8 with a price tag of Rs. 59,999. The pre-booking for the monitor is currently open on company's official online store Samsung Shop. It will be available for purchase starting June 15 through Amazon, Samsung Shop, and other leading retail stores in Spring Green and Sunset Pink colours. Two more colours, Daylight Blue and Warm White, will be available later this year.

People pre-booking Smart Monitor M8 between June 10 and 14 will get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with Rs. 11,999, a smart wireless keyboard worth Rs. 3,499, and a discount of Rs. 5,000. To recall, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 was launched globally in January.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 specifications

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features a 32-inch display with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) HDR10+ display featuring a peak brightness of 400 nits. It has a height adjustable stand to support it. The monitor also comes with a magnetic and detachable wireless SlimFit Camera with a full-HD resolution. The camera features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom features for a better video conferencing experience. It also has 2 built-in 5W speakers and also supports Google Duo and Microsoft Teams for video calls.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features the Smart Hub functionality. It allows users to access popular VoD platform like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV in 4K HDR resolution. The smart monitor does not require the users to connect an external device like a PC or a TV. Users also get access to Samsung TV Plus content for free with no downloads or sign-up requirement, with personalised content recommendations from Universal Guide.

The new smart monitor from Samsung gets PC-less productivity. It does not need a PC for browsing the Internet or editing a document. Users can access it by connecting to different smart devices through the upgraded Smart Hub. The Workspace User Interface gets everything needed on one screen by letting users wirelessly connect to a Windows or a Mac PC and use features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2, and Microsoft 365. Users can also mirror content from their smartphones to the smart monitor.

The Smart Monitor M8 comes with Smart Things Hub that lets users connect to and track IoT devices in their homes wirelessly, featuring Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity The hub provides information provided by other IoT devices such as lighting switches and plug power. The monitor is also equipped with a Far Field Voice microphone that comes with voice assistants, Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Even if the monitor is turned off, the Always on Voice function of the microphone will display conversation information when Bixby is activated.

Samsung's new smart monitor gets a flat-back design and it is 11.4mm thick that company claims is about three-quarters slimmer than the previous models. It also gets several adaptive display features, like auto display brightness and colour temperature adjustments.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
