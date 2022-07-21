Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • South Korea to Localise 50 Percent of Chip Materials Supply by 2030 in Bid to Strengthen Industry

South Korea to Localise 50 Percent of Chip Materials Supply by 2030 in Bid to Strengthen Industry

Semiconductors accounted for 19.9 percent of all exports from South Korea and have been the country’s top exports for nine years in a row.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2022 12:07 IST
South Korea to Localise 50 Percent of Chip Materials Supply by 2030 in Bid to Strengthen Industry

Photo Credit: Reuters

The plan is part of President Yoon Suk-yeol administration's strategy to strengthen the industry

Highlights
  • South Korea will spend KRW 1.25 trillion to develop AI chips by 2029
  • The government, private sector will invest KRW 300 billion
  • Samsung, SK Hynix are the country's top chip makers

South Korea said on Thursday it aimed at local sourcing for half of its materials, components and equipment in semiconductor manufacturing by 2030, up from 30% currently.

The plan is part of President Yoon Suk-yeol administration's strategy to strengthen the industry.

South Korea, home to top memory chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix, is seeking to bolster supply chain stability and resources to become a superpower in the field.

The country's chip industry estimated that about 20 percent of its equipment and 50 percent of materials came from local suppliers, the industry ministry said in a joint statement with other ministries.

"Despite some achievements in self-reliance, high-tech, key technologies are still highly dependent on outside parties," it said, adding that the US-China trade conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war continued to destabilise supplies.

Accordingly, the government and private sector would invest KRW 300 billion (roughly Rs. 2,000 crore) in small-business innovation and in mergers and acquisitions of chip design firms, the ministry said. The investment would begin next year.

Under the plan, South Korea will also spend KRW 950 billion (roughly Rs. 6,000 crore) on feasibility studies on the development of power and auto chips from 2024 to 2030 and KRW 1.25 trillion (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) to develop artificial intelligence chips by 2029.

The government will look at funding for essential infrastructure, such as electricity and water supply, at places that serve as expanding chip production hubs, including Pyeongtaek and Yongin. It will also consider enlarging tax breaks for infrastructure investment by large firms.

The private sector and government would work together to train at least 150,000 people over 10 years to bolster the semiconductor labour force, the ministry added.

Semiconductors have been South Korea's top exports for nine years in a row. In 2021 they accounted for 19.9 percent of all exports.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: South Korea, Samsung, Semiconductor
Nothing Phone 1 Goes on Sale in India at 7pm Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Related Stories

South Korea to Localise 50 Percent of Chip Materials Supply by 2030 in Bid to Strengthen Industry
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  2. WhatsApp Feature to Create Facebook-Like Avatars in Development: Report
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Smartphones
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  5. Watch the New Trailer for Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon
  6. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  7. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  8. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  9. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Set to Launch on August 3 at NYC Launch Event: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA 23 Announced: Trailer, Release Date, Price, Pre-Order, PC System Requirements, Cross-Play, and Women's Leagues
  2. Brazil to Get First Local Marketplace for Tokenised Stocks, Launched by Fintech Firm BEE4
  3. Maruti Suzuki Believes Government Will Support ‘Green’ Tech Beyond EVs, CEO Says
  4. Polygon Launches zkEVM Scaling Solution: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Says Foldable Phone Shipments Touched 10 Million in 2021, Teases Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4
  6. WhatsApp Feature to Allow Users to Create Avatars, Share Them as Stickers in Development: Report
  7. DALL-E AI Text to Image Tool Enters Beta Testing, OpenAI to Invite 1 Million Users on Waitlist
  8. South Korea to Localise 50 Percent of Chip Materials Supply by 2030 in Bid to Strengthen Industry
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Goes on Sale in India at 7pm Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Baidu Unveils Autonomous Vehicle Without Steering Wheel, Says Will Use for Robotaxi Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.