  Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes with a price tag of EUR 419 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the Wi-Fi variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 March 2022 18:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes in a single Silver colour option

Highlights
  • Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 features a 12.4-inch display
  • Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 packs 45.5Whr battery
  • It will go on sale starting April 15 in the UK

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 at the British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) 2022 event on Thursday. The new 2-in-1 Chromebook model is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and offers up to 4GB of RAM. The new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes with a 12.4-inch display and features up to 128GB of eMMC storage. Samsung is offering a Wi-Fi variant and an LTE variant for the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360. The machine features two USB Type-C ports and packs a 45.5Whr battery.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 price, availability

The price of new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is set at EUR 419 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the Wi-Fi variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The LTE model comes with a price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in a single Silver colour option and will go on sale starting April 15 in UK, via Samsung's official channels, Samsung KX and other major retailers in the country.

The company is offering 100GB of Google One Storage for 12 months and YouTube Premium subscription for three months with the new Chromebook.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 specifications

As mentioned, the new Chromebook offering by Samsung features a 12.4-inch TFT (2,500x1,600 pixels) display with a touchpad and a pixel density of 243 pixels per inch (ppi) and 350 nits of peak brightness. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with Intel UHD Graphics, paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For online meetings, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing HD camera. There are also dual stereo speakers with 1.5W output. The Chromebook offers up to 128GB of eMMC storage as well.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360's keyboard is said to be spill-resistant. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and optional LTE connectivity. Samsung has also provided Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity on the new device. Additionally, there are two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, and a 3.5mm headphone-microphone combo jack. The LTE version of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 features a nano-SIM card slot. Samsung is providing Chromebook features including free built-in Antivirus and automatic updates and Google Smart Unlock on the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360.

It packs a 45.5Whr battery that supports charging through its bundled 45W USB Type-C charger. The laptop measures 287.9x206.6x16.9mm and weighs 1.28 kilograms.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
