Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops was launched in India on Thursday. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2, and Galaxy Book 2 Business were launched, and come with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, while the Galaxy Book Go that was also launched is powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. The lightweight laptops come with Windows 11 out of the box. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and Galaxy Book 2 360 feature AMOLED screens and offer Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Business price in India, availability

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 price in India starts at Rs. 1,15,990, while Galaxy Book 2 Pro has a starting price of Rs. 1,06,990. The Galaxy Book 2 360 has a starting price of Rs. 99,990. Galaxy Book Go has an initial price tag of Rs. 38,990, whereas the Galaxy Book 2 has a starting price of Rs. 65,990. The price of Galaxy Book 2 Business starts at Rs. 1,04,990 in India.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 are available in Silver and Graphite colour options. Meanwhile, Galaxy Book 2 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Business are offered in a single Graphite colour option. Galaxy Book Go can be purchased in the Silver shade.

The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro series is already up for pre-reservations in the country. Galaxy Book 2 Business and Galaxy Go will be available for pre-booking starting March 18 via the company website. The availability details of Galaxy Book2 360 and Galaxy Book 2 are unavailable at the moment.

Samsung is providing an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 on purchases of Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 360 and Galaxy Book Go. The company is offering Galaxy Buds Pro earphones for Rs. 999 down from their original price of Rs. 9,490 along with the three laptop models. Also, customers pre-booking the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 360, and Galaxy Book Go can avail the 24 Monitor at Rs. 2,999, instead of its original price of Rs. 12,449. Further, customers will get a cashback of Rs. 3,000 for pre-reserving Galaxy Book Go.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series specifications

Galaxy Book 2 series laptops run on Windows 11 and are powered by the new 12th Gen Intel Core processors coupled with DDR5 memory. The lineup is built on Intel's Evo platforms and offers Wi-Fi 6E (Wi-Fi 802.11ax) connectivity. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and Galaxy Book 2 360 with AMOLED screens. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch display options. Galaxy Book 2 360, on the other hand, is available in a single 13.3-inch screen option.

For video calls, the laptops feature 1080 pixels full-HD webcam with a wide field-of-view. Additionally, there is an artificial intelligence backed noise cancelling feature to eliminate the ambient noise. The Galaxy Book 2 also features AKG-tuned audio system and Dolby Atmos support.

Further, the laptops have Galaxy Book Smart Switch for transferring files from old devices. Galaxy Book 2 models are said to deliver up to 21 hours of battery life in a single charge. It supports charging via a USB Type-C port and eliminates the need to carry a separate charger for the laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business specifications

Galaxy Book 2 Business comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and features a 14-inch display. Designed to meet the needs of hybrid work culture, the Galaxy Book 2 Business come with a Tamper Alert feature to prevent the device from cyber threats. The laptop is powered by the new 12th Gen Intel Core processor. For smooth video calls, Galaxy Book 2 Business has some camera features including auto framing and background effects. It supports pairing with smartphone apps via the link to Windows, allowing users to send texts and attend calls using both devices.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go specifications

Galaxy Book Go runs on Windows 11 and features a 14-inch display with slim bezels. The laptop comes with military-grade durability and packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor under the hood. The budget offering in Samsung's latest series features a 180-degree folding hinge and offer support for Dolby Atmos.