Samsung Electronics Aims to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050; to Invest Over $5 Billion: Report

Samsung will also set long-term goals to reduce the emissions in supply chains.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 September 2022 11:26 IST
Samsung aims to reduce emissions from process gases, by controlling and recycling electronic waste

Highlights
  • Samsung aims to reduce emissions from process gases
  • The company plans to develop new technologies
  • Samsung’s step in the positive direction has drawn praise from investors

Samsung Electronics is reportedly targeting net zero emissions by 2050 and plans to invest over $5 billion (roughly Rs. 39,760 crore) as it is shifting away from fossil fuels. The South Korean company has said that it plans to achieve net zero emissions across its smartphone, television, and consumer divisions by the end of this decade and across all global operations including semiconductors by 2050. Money will be invested in projects including reducing emissions from process gases, controlling, and recycling electronic waste.

According to a recent report by Reuters, Samsung Electronics is targeting net zero emissions by 2050 and plans to invest over $5 billion (roughly Rs. 39,760 crore) towards the goal.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has set 2030 as the deadline to achieve net zero emissions across its smartphone, television, and consumer divisions. The tech giant plans to achieve net zero across all global operations by 2050.

To recall, Samsung aims to reduce emissions from process gases, by controlling and recycling electronic waste, conserving water, and minimising pollutants.

The South Korean company also has plans to develop new technologies to decrease the power consumption in consumer electronics and data centres. Samsung will also set long-term goals to reduce the emissions in supply chains and logistics.

Samsung's step forward in the positive direction has drawn praise from its investors.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
