Samsung Electronics is reportedly targeting net zero emissions by 2050 and plans to invest over $5 billion (roughly Rs. 39,760 crore) as it is shifting away from fossil fuels. The South Korean company has said that it plans to achieve net zero emissions across its smartphone, television, and consumer divisions by the end of this decade and across all global operations including semiconductors by 2050. Money will be invested in projects including reducing emissions from process gases, controlling, and recycling electronic waste.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has set 2030 as the deadline to achieve net zero emissions across its smartphone, television, and consumer divisions. The tech giant plans to achieve net zero across all global operations by 2050.

To recall, Samsung aims to reduce emissions from process gases, by controlling and recycling electronic waste, conserving water, and minimising pollutants.

The South Korean company also has plans to develop new technologies to decrease the power consumption in consumer electronics and data centres. Samsung will also set long-term goals to reduce the emissions in supply chains and logistics.

Samsung's step forward in the positive direction has drawn praise from its investors.