Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Date Set for March 17, Pre-Reservations Open

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 were unveiled at MWC 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 March 2022 17:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Date Set for March 17, Pre-Reservations Open

Both the laptops were unveiled in Graphite and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • The laptops are now available for pre-bookings
  • They run on Windows 11 and come with up to 32GB of RAM
  • The laptops are equipped with the latest Intel Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will be launched in India on March 17, as per the company website. The two Samsung laptops, alongside Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Business, and Galaxy Book 2 machines, were unveiled at MWC 2022 in Graphite and Silver colour options. Both the machines were teased via Amazon last week. They are powered by the latest Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and Windows 11.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India launch details

As per Samsung website, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 launch date has been set at March 17 at an event scheduled for 6pm. The laptops are available for pre-reservations with an advance payment of Rs. 1,999, which gives customers the opportunity to be among the first to purchase the devices when the sale opens. The pre-reserve window is live until 11:59pm March 16.

The Samsung laptops were teased on Amazon last week, and will be available on the e-commerce platform when the sale opens.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is expected to come in 13.3-inch and 15.6 full-HD+ (1,920x1080 pixels) AMOLED display options. It is likely to be powered by the latest Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The laptop may come with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options on both models may include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1. The laptop comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, Samsung says.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 was also unveiled in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen display options. Both models offer S Pen support, and are likely to be available with Intel Core i5 as well as Core i7 processors. The processors could be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on both the 13-inch and 15-inch models include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1. The laptop is equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Ukraine Ethical Hackers Bewildered as HackerOne Bug Bounty Platform Said to Halt Their Payouts

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
