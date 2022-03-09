Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are set to debut in India soon, according to recent online listings for the laptops. Samsung introduced both laptops last month alongside the Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Business, and Galaxy Book 2 laptops, at MWC 2022. Both the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 run on Windows 11 and are powered by the latest Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. Samsung is yet to officially reveal any plans to launch the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in India.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 have been listed on a microsite on Amazon and on the company's website. However, the sites do not mention when the laptops will be launched in India.

According to the Samsung website, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is the company's thinnest laptop, while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a thin 2-in-1 laptop with S Pen support. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro was launched in Graphite and Silver colour options, while the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 was launched in Burgundy, Graphite, and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro that was launched at MWC 2022 runs on Windows 11 and comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6 full-HD+ (1,920x1080 pixels) AMOLED display options. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There are two options in the 15.6-inch model, with Intel Iris Xe or Intel Arc graphics. The laptop features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options on both models include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1. The laptop comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, according to Samsung. Meanwhile, the 15-inch model comes with an optional SIM (Nano) slot for 5G connectivity.

The 13.3-inch model packs a 63Whr battery, while the 15.6-inch model comes with a 68Whr battery, with support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. The 13.3-inch model measures 304.4x199.8x11.2mm and weighs 0.87kg, while the 15.6-inch model measures 355.4x225.8x11.7mm and its weight starts at 1.11kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, which was also announced at MWC 2022, runs on Windows 11. It is available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen display options with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and S Pen support. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Like the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, the 15.6-inch model offers internal and external graphics configurations. The laptop features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on both the 13-inch and 15-inch models include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1. The laptop is equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

The 13.3-inch model packs a 63Whr battery, while the 15.6-inch model comes with a 68Whr battery, with support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. The 13.3-inch model's measures 302.5x202x11.5mm and weighs 1.04kg, while the 15.6-inch model measures 354.85x227.97x11.9mm and weighs 1.41kg.

