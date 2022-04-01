Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 price in India starts at Rs. 1,15,990.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 April 2022 14:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptop can be purchased in the Silver shade

Highlights
  • Galaxy Book 2 Pro is available in Silver and Graphite shades
  • The new laptops are available for purchase in India now
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series models have an AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series and Galaxy Book Go laptops are now on sale in India. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series which comprises Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and Galaxy Book 2 360 laptops were launched in India last month along with the Galaxy Book Go. Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, while the Galaxy Book Go is powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. The Galaxy Book 2 series devices are currently listed at a starting price of Rs. 99,990, while the budget-friendly Galaxy Book Go is listed for Rs. 38,990. Samsung is also providing multiple launch offers for the new devices.

Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book Go price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is currently listed with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,15,990, while Galaxy Book 2 Pro has a starting price of Rs. 1,06,990. The Galaxy Book 2 360's price starts at Rs. 99,990 in India. The budget offering in Samsung's latest series, Galaxy Book Go, carries an initial price tag of Rs. 38,990. The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro are available in Silver and Graphite colour options. Meanwhile, Galaxy Book 2 360 is offered in a single Graphite colour option and Galaxy Book Go can be purchased in Silver shade.

The new laptops are available for purchase via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, e-commerce websites, and major retail stores in India.

Customers purchasing Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 360 can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000. In contrast, Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 for customers purchasing Galaxy Book Go. Additionally, the company is bundling Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs. 1,999 along with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 360 laptops. It is also offering Samsung 24-inch Slim Monitor for Rs. 4,999 along with these models. Further, the laptops are available for purchase in no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 3,215 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro come in two display options with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is available in a single 13.3-inch screen option. The new models sport AMOLED displays.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series laptops run on Windows 11 and are powered by the new 12th Gen Intel Core processors, coupled with LPDDR5 memory. All three laptops come in two configurations, with Intel Core i5 1240 processor and Intel Core i7 1260P processor.

They are built on Intel's Evo platforms and offer Wi-Fi 6E (Wi-Fi 802.11ax) connectivity. They pack 1080-pixel full-HD webcams with a wide field-of-view. Additionally, there is an artificial intelligence backed noise cancelling feature.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go specifications

Galaxy Book Go runs on Windows 11 and features a 14-inch display with slim bezels. The laptop comes with military-grade durability and packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor under the hood. It packs128GB of onboard storage as well. Samsung Galaxy Book Go features a 180-degree folding hinge and offers support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments


Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security


