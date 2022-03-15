Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Book 2, 5 Other Windows 11 Laptops Set to Launch in India on March 17

Samsung Galaxy Book models will be priced starting under Rs. 40,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 March 2022 17:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 2, 5 Other Windows 11 Laptops Set to Launch in India on March 17

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 models were unveiled at MWC 2022 (Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung is making a comeback in the Indian PC market
  • The company is launching six new models under Galaxy Book lineup
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go will be the most affordable option in the range

Samsung is planning to launch six new Galaxy Book laptops in India this week, a company's executive has revealed to Gadgets 360. The lineup will consist of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 Business as well as the affordable Galaxy Book Go. All these six models will have additional stock keeping units (SKUs) to offer Indian consumers with a variety of options to choose from.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book laptops will be priced starting under Rs. 40,000 in the country, Sandeep Poswal, General Manager and Head of New Computing Business at Samsung India, told Gadgets 360. The executive also said that the company would bring bank cashback offers and bundled gifts for customers pre-booking the new models. The launch date for the new laptops is set for March 17.

Of the six new Galaxy Book models that are coming to India this week, Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 Business were unveiled at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, Spain last month. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go, on the other hand, debuted in western markets including the US in June last year.

Poswal confirmed to Gadgets 360 that all the new models will run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Samsung last brought its Windows laptops to India in 2013–14. The company has since then shifted its focus and not yet introduced any of its new laptop models in the country.

Poswal said that the company decided to bring its new Galaxy Book laptops to the country as a result of consumer feedback.

“We are entering the market in a big way to disrupt the way consumers are using [laptops], and hence our tagline is ‘the new way to PC,'” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic that pushed people to work and study from their homes resulted in peaking the demand for laptops. That growth is also one of the reasons that have convinced Samsung to expand its laptops business to India.

On why Samsung is entering the market with six different models instead of beginning with a couple of options, Poswal told Gadgets 360 that the plan was to cater to different consumer segments. He also noted that in addition to supporting end consumers with its new models, Samsung wanted to address the requirements of enterprise customers with the Galaxy Book 2 Business.

The South Korean company seems to have plans to take on the likes of Realme and Xiaomi by introducing the Galaxy Book Go.

samsung galaxy book go image Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Samsung Galaxy Book Go is amongst the laptop models coming to India this week
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Poswal said that the Galaxy Book Go would primarily be targeted at young consumers including students who were looking for an on-the-go device but at a very attractive price point.

Exact pricing details of the new models will be revealed at the launch. However, Poswal confirmed that the Galaxy Book Go will be available in the Wi-Fi only variant. It debuted globally in LTE and 5G options as well.

The Galaxy Book Go was launched globally at a starting price of $349 (roughly Rs. 26,700).

Samsung is planning to sell its Galaxy Book models across a wide range of sales channels, including both online and offline.

“Ours will be one of the biggest service networks available at consumers' service — be it physical stores where consumers can walk in, be it where consumers can call a visit at their house, we will be covering complete India. Along with that, 24x7 helpline for the consumers,” Poswal said.

He added that the devices will also have a hotkey from which customers can get remote assistance.

The arrival of the new Galaxy Book laptops would help Samsung determine the Indian PC market and decide whether it could expand the lineup by adding new models over time.

Navkendar Singh, Research Director at IDC India, believes that Samsung could appeal to a new set of consumers with its new laptops and market seamless integration of tasks and experience within its Galaxy devices ecosystem (similar to Apple kind of play).

“Of course, the entry in 2020 or 21 would have been a lot better for the market, consumer, and Samsung,” he said. “But it is not too late in 2022 as well. It should be ready to get stiff competition from new age consumer brands like Realme and Xiaomi which have entered the PC market lately.”

Singh, though, stressed that component supplies would remain a challenge for 2022.

According to a recent report by IDC, the PC market, which is largely driven by laptops, saw a record 14.8 million shipments in 2021. That shipment number helped the market grow 44.5 percent year-on-year.

Traditional players including HP, Dell, and Lenovo are maintaining their leadership in the market — followed by Acer and Asus. But nonetheless, brands including Realme and Xiaomi are also attracting young consumers to some extent.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 (HDD) Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 (HDD) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 500GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.88 kg
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ex-Disney CEO Robert Iger Joins Metaverse Firm Genesis Headed by Indian-Origin Akash Nigam

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Book 2, 5 Other Windows 11 Laptops Set to Launch in India on March 17
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  2. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  3. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  4. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  5. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
  6. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. No Plans to Introduce a Cryptocurrency: Government to Rajya Sabha
  8. Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  10. Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.