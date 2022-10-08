Technology News
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Details

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor price in India is set at Rs. 2,19,999.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 8 October 2022 13:52 IST
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor features a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS)

Highlights
  • Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch gaming monitor sports a curved display
  • It is equipped with four speakers with 60W output
  • Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch gaming monitor features a Cockpit Mode

Samsung Odyssey Ark 1000R curved gaming monitor was launched in India on Friday. It sports a 55-inch 4K display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The latest addition to Samsung's Odyssey monitor lineup first made its debut in international markets in August, after it was teased at CES earlier this year. It is equipped with four speakers with 60W output and Dolby Atmos support. The monitor will be sold in a single Black colour option. It also features a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), which can be used to tilt and turn the display via a Cockpit Mode, according to Samsung. 

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor price in India, availability

The newly launched Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor price in India is set at Rs. 2,19,999. It will be sold in a single Black colour option, via Samsung Shop, the company's official online store.

The company is offering a Rs. 10,000 instant cart discount to customers who buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor by October 9, along with a 2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 solid state drive. Meanwhile, customers who order the monitor between October 10 and October 31 will get an instant cart discount of Rs. 10,000 and a 1TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 solid state drive. 

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor specifications

The Samsung Odyssey Ark curved monitor sports a 55-inch 1000R curved display with a 4K (2,160 x 3,840 pixels) resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor Ultra, and the monitor features quantum Mini LED backlighting with local dimming, with a response time of 1ms (GTG).

The monitor has a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, that offers gamers variable refresh rates support. Users can also switch the screen's size to a 27-inch display, using the Ark Dial controller. Samsung says the screen ratio can also be adjusted between 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9.

Users can also rotate the display with the HAS, according to Samsung, via the dedicated cockpit mode. The monitor's display can be tilted and pivoted, while the multi view functionality allows users to display up to four screens simultaneously. 

The newly launched Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor is equipped with four speakers and two woofers that offer a total of 60W output. The speakers feature Dolby Atmos audio. Connectivity options on the monitor include four HDMI 2.1 ports for connectivity with Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) support, and an Ethernet port. , according to Samsung.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's CLASS Spectrometer Maps Abundance of Sodium for the First Time, ISRO Says
Google Pixel Fold Tipped to Launch in Q1 2023, Panel Shipments to Start in January
