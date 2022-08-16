Technology News
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved monitor price is set at $3499.99 (roughly Rs. 2,78,000) in the US.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 August 2022 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved monitor has a response time of 1ms

Highlights
  • Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor comes in a Black shade
  • It was first unveiled during CES this year
  • Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor has quad speakers

Samsung Odyssey Ark 1000R curved monitor with a 55-inch display has been launched globally as the latest offering in the South Korean brand's Odyssey monitor lineup. The new gaming-focussed monitor brings 4K(3,840 x 2,160) resolution display featuring a 1 milliseconds response time (GtG) and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor is offered in a single Black colour option and it comes with a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS). There is a Cockpit Mode that allows users to tilt and turn the HAS. It has four speakers with 60W output and Dolby Atmos support. The monitor was first teased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor price, availability

The new Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor is available at $3,499.99 (roughly Rs. 2,78,000) in the US. It is currently up for pre-orders via the company's e-store. It comes in a single Blck colour option.

At this moment, Samsung has not shared details on the international availability of the new monitor, including in the Indian market.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor specifications

The new gaming monitor from Samsung features 55-inch 1000R curved matte display with a 4K (2,160 x 3,840 pixels) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It offers a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and has a claimed response time of 1ms. It features Mini LED backlighting as well. The new monitor works based on the company's neural quantum processor ultra.

Samsung has packed the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support for variable refresh rates to ensure a smooth gaming experience on the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor. It comes with an Ark Dial controller that lets users adjust screen size between 55-inch and 27-inch, change the screen position and switch the screen ratio between 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9. Further, there is a dedicated cockpit mode for rotating the screen with HAS and tilt and pivot functionality for an optimal screen environment. The multi view functionality allows users to use the large screen by displaying up to four screens all at once. With game bar, gamers can view their gaming status and control settings without leaving the game screen.

There's also Samsung's Gaming Hub that allows users to discover their preferred games from partners such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, and Amazon Luna.

As mentioned, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor includes dual woofers and quad speakers with 60W output and support for Dolby Atmos audio. It has a frequency response range of 45–20,000Hz. It offers four HDMI 2.1 ports for connectivity. The monitor can be mounted on a wall or placed on a surface as well.

