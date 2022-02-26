Technology News
Russia-Ukraine War: Taiwan Anticipates Limited Impact on Chip Supply Chain

Taiwan is a major chip producer and home to the world's largest contract chip manufacturer and Asia's most valuable listed company, TSMC.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 February 2022 12:25 IST
TSMC is major supplier for Apple

Highlights
  • Ukraine and Russia are not the major sources for palladium used by Taiwan
  • Gases neon and C4F6 and metal palladium are key raw materials for chip
  • Taiwan has 145 days of oil reserves

Taiwan expects little impact from the war in Ukraine on the supply of key raw materials for semiconductors, the government said on Saturday.

Taiwan is a major chip manufacturer, home to the world's largest contract chip manufacturer and Asia's most valuable listed company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), and key to alleviating a global shortage of semiconductors which have in some cases forced auto production lines to shutter.

The cabinet, following a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin, said three key raw materials for making chips —the gases neon and C4F6 as well as the metal palladium — would not see much impact.

Taiwanese chip makers use little palladium, and neither Ukraine nor Russia is a major source for that which the island does use, the cabinet said in a statement. Domestic companies also have the ability to refine and "remanufacture" palladium, so there should be no impact, it said.

For neon and C4F6, there are already stocks on the island and supply chains are diversified, so "the near term impact is not big", the Cabinet said.

Taiwan's energy supplies are also secure, with 145 days of oil reserves and diversified supply sources, while for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, there are also diverse supply sources, it said.

On the financial markets, the cabinet said the Taiwan dollar's exchange rate was relatively stable but that the central bank would keep a close watch and take "appropriate management measures" if needed.

The finance ministry will also act to stabilise the stock market if necessary, the cabinet said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: TSMC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Taiwan, Ukraine
Nvidia Says It's Investigating a Potential Cyberattack
Russian Invasion: Ukraine Reports Chernobyl Radiation Spike After Moscow Captures Plant

