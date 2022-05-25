RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) laptop was launched in China on Tuesday. The laptop is similar in terms of design, display, and ports to the one that was launched earlier this year. While the older model was launched with Intel processors, the new Redmi laptop comes equipped with AMD's 6000H series processors. It sports a 15.6-inch 3.2K display, new "Hurricane Cooling" system, and multiple modes. This laptop was announced alongside the RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) at an event, which also saw the debut of Redmi Note 11T Pro smartphone.

RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) price, availability

The RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) price starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,900) for the model that has AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 16GB LPDDR5 (6400MHz) RAM, and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The variant with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB LPDDR5 (6400MHz) RAM, and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD is priced at CNY 6,099 (roughly Rs. 70,900).

There is a model with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 16GB LPDDR5 (6400MHz) RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU 4GB DDR6 VRAM which is priced at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 77,800).

The laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB LPDDR5 (6400MHz) RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB DDR6 VRAM is priced at CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 84,800).

The RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) is available for pre-booking and will go on sale starting May 31 in Starlight Grey colour option. As mentioned, Xiaomi also launched the RedmiBook Pro 15 with Intel processors earlier this year.

RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) is made of aluminium alloy

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) specifications

The RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) laptop sports a 15.6-inch display with a 3.2K (3,200x2,000 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness. The display offers 178-degree wide viewing angles and gets TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emissions. Under the hood, the machine comes equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB DDR6 VRAM.

Meanwhile, the laptop comes with a "Hurricane Cooling" system that comprises of a dual-fan setup, dual air outlets, and triple heat pipes. The RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) laptop gets a full-sized backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button for biometric security. There are dual 2W stereo speakers with DTS technology, and the laptop also comes equipped with an HD webcam. The laptop is made of 6-series aluminium alloy, weighs 1.8kg, and is 14.9mm thin.

On the other hand, the RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) laptop offers three working modes: Quiet Mode for power saving function, Balance Mode for balanced performance, and Speed Mode for gaming. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Ports on the laptop include two USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic combo jack for connectivity. It is claimed to feature a 72Wh battery.