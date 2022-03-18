RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) has been launched. The laptop was launched alongside the Redmi K50 series of smartphones at a virtual event on March 17. The new RedmiBook features a 15.6-inch IPS display and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) variants come powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5/ i7 processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU as well as a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) packs 72Whr battery and the company says that the laptop offers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It features a travel Mylar touchpad, fingerprint scanner on the power button, and supports Microsoft PTP clickpad technology.

RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) price, availability

The price of RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) starts at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics while the model with a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU is priced at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 81,400). The laptop configuration with 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU carries a price tag of CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 89,780).

The laptop will go on sale starting March 24 and the Chinese company is offering a 15-inch custom liner bag and mouse pad for the first 300 people who “pay the final payment”. The company hasn't offered any information on the global availability of RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022), including in India.

RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) specifications

RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) runs Windows 11. The laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 3,200x2,000 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Under the hood, there are choices between the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H and 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12450H processors along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, or Intel UHD Graphics for the Intel Core i5-12450H model.

The laptop also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM at 5,200MHz frequency for all the three variants. Additionally, the RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) includes 512GB of high-speed storage. The laptop comes equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port that supports dual 4K video output or single 8K video output

The RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) also sports an HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also supports Bluetooth v5.2 as well as 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

The laptop packs a 72Whr battery, rated to deliver up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge. The RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) measures 350.1x242.3x14.9mm and weighs 1.8kg.

