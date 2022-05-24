RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) has been launched in China on Tuesday. This laptop was announced alongside the Redmi Note 11T Pro during a launch event. Redmi has equipped this laptop with AMD's 6000H series processors. It sports a 14-inch 2.5K display, a thin aluminium alloy exterior, and a full-sized backlit keyboard. This Ryzen Edition laptop packs a 56Wh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of backup. It also features an all-new cooling system for maintaining optimal temperatures.

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) price, availability

The RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) laptop is available for pre-booking in China on Xiaomi Youpin and other online stores. Its pricing starts from CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). This Redmi laptop will go on sale in China on May 31.

RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) specifications, features

This laptop has a 14-inch display with a 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of brightness. The display is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emissions. It can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with a boost clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. The RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) also includes AMD RDNA2 integrated graphics. There is 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home Edition. According to the company, the laptop features a 56Wh battery that can provide up to 10 hours of backup. The RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) features a dual-fan cooling system with dual air outlets and dual heat pipes. In terms of connectivity, this laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6, two USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic combo jack.

The RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) laptop has an aluminium alloy body that features a full-sized backlit keyboard. There is also a fingerprint sensor/ power button and dual 2W stereo speakers enhanced by DTS technology. It is also equipped with an HD webcam.