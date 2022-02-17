Redmi Router AX5400 was launched in China on Wednesday, along with Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The gaming router from Redmi has a flagship-level 2.5G Ethernet port and has Wi-Fi 6 support. Redmi Router AX5400 also has RGB lighting with 16 million colours. Alongside, the router from the Xiaomi sub-brand has game acceleration plug-ins. Redmi Router AX5400 is also a hybrid mesh network compatible with all Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 routers. It can recognise mobile games automatically on compatible Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

Redmi Router AX5400 price

Redmi Router AX5400 is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,100). It will be available to purchase from Xiaomi's official retailers in China from February 18. However, a Weibo post by Redmi mentions that the gaming router is available for an introductory price of CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,500). It is available in a sole black colour option.

Redmi Router AX5400 specifications, features

The newly launched Redmi Router AX5400 is powered by an unnamed dual-core 1GHz Qualcomm SoC, along with a 1GHz NPU and 512MB of internal storage. It has six independent high performance front-end modules (FEMs) that act as signal amplifiers. As mentioned, the gaming router from Redmi features a flagship-level 2.5G Ethernet port and gets four LAN ports. Being a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router, it also doubles up as a hybrid mesh compatible device and can be coupled with all Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6-enabled routers.

Redmi Router AX5400 also has RGB lighting with 16 million colours. The router also gets 5,400mbps of wireless Internet speed. The Redmi router can automatically detect mobile game scenarios to reduce latency by 20 percent for compatible Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and 802.3/3u/3ab/3bz. The router has WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, and WPA3-SAE encryption. The router measures 241x182x228mm.

