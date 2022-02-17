Technology News
Redmi Router AX5400 With Wi-Fi 6 Support, Hybrid Mesh Support Launched

Redmi Router AX5400 is available to purchase in China for CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,100).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 February 2022 15:09 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Router AX5400 has RGB lighting with 16 million colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Router AX5400 is a hybrid mesh compatible device
  • It gets 5,400mbps of wireless Internet speed
  • Redmi Router AX5400 can reduce latency in mobile gaming scenarios

Redmi Router AX5400 was launched in China on Wednesday, along with Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The gaming router from Redmi has a flagship-level 2.5G Ethernet port and has Wi-Fi 6 support. Redmi Router AX5400 also has RGB lighting with 16 million colours. Alongside, the router from the Xiaomi sub-brand has game acceleration plug-ins. Redmi Router AX5400 is also a hybrid mesh network compatible with all Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 routers. It can recognise mobile games automatically on compatible Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

Redmi Router AX5400 price

Redmi Router AX5400 is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,100). It will be available to purchase from Xiaomi's official retailers in China from February 18. However, a Weibo post by Redmi mentions that the gaming router is available for an introductory price of CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,500). It is available in a sole black colour option.

Redmi Router AX5400 specifications, features

The newly launched Redmi Router AX5400 is powered by an unnamed dual-core 1GHz Qualcomm SoC, along with a 1GHz NPU and 512MB of internal storage. It has six independent high performance front-end modules (FEMs) that act as signal amplifiers. As mentioned, the gaming router from Redmi features a flagship-level 2.5G Ethernet port and gets four LAN ports. Being a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router, it also doubles up as a hybrid mesh compatible device and can be coupled with all Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6-enabled routers.

Redmi Router AX5400 also has RGB lighting with 16 million colours. The router also gets 5,400mbps of wireless Internet speed. The Redmi router can automatically detect mobile game scenarios to reduce latency by 20 percent for compatible Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and 802.3/3u/3ab/3bz. The router has WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, and WPA3-SAE encryption. The router measures 241x182x228mm.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
