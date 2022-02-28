Technology News
Redmi Gaming Monitor With 23.8-Inch Display, Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Redmi Gaming Monitor price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,100).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 February 2022 19:46 IST
Redmi Gaming Monitor With 23.8-Inch Display, Up to 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Redmi Gaming Monitor has a response time of 1ms

  • Redmi Gaming Monitor uses Fast IPS technology
  • Redmi Gaming Monitor has 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage
  • The monitor has a TUV Rheinland-certified display

Redmi Gaming Monitor with a 23.8-inch display has been unveiled in China as the latest offering in the Xiaomi sub-brand's monitor lineup. The latest gaming-focussed monitor brings a fast IPS technology and offer up to 240Hz of refresh rate. The display has support for DC dimming as well. Redmi Gaming Monitor is offered in a single Black colour option and has a sleek form factor. Xiaomi claims 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space as well. Redmi Gaming Monitor succeeds Redmi Display 1A and Redmi Display 27-inch monitor.

Redmi Gaming Monitor price, availability

The new Redmi Gaming Monitor is available at an introductory price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,100) in China. The original retail price of the monitor is CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300). It is currently up for pre-orders via JD.com, Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Home, Tmall, and Xiaomiyoupin. The monitor is expected to start shipping from March 4 in China.

At this moment, Xiaomi has not shared details on the international availability of the Redmi Gaming Monitor, including the Indian market.

Redmi Gaming Monitor specifications

The new gaming monitor from Redmi features a 23.8-inch LCD display with slim bezels on the top and sides, with a relatively thicker chin. It offers a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and has a response time of 1ms. Xiaomi has packed the AMD FreeSync Premium technology in the new monitor to ensure a smooth gaming experience by ensuring minimum full-HD resolution.

Xiaomi claims that the new monitor uses fast IPS technology to deliver a quicker response time than a regular IPS panel. It offers support for DC dimming as well as 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space. Redmi's new gaming monitor also comes with TUV Rheinland's low blue light certification for display. The stand for the monitor supports tilt adjustments and Xiaomi says it is multifunctional. Further specifications of the new Redmi Gaming Monitor are not available at this moment.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Display 27-inch monitor with full-HD resolution in May last year at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,100).

Redmi Gaming Monitor, Redmi Gaming Monitor Specifications, Redmi Gaming Monitor Price, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
