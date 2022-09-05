Technology News
  Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop Launch Set for September 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Teased

Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop Launch Set for September 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Teased

Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop will also go on pre-orders on September 7 in China.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 5 September 2022 17:01 IST
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop Launch Set for September 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition to have 170W charging support

Highlights
  • It could be like the Redmi G (2022) gaming laptop
  • Redmi launched Redmi G (2022) gaming laptop earlier this year
  • The laptop may feature Redmi G (2022)-like design

Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is launching in China on September 7, a top executive at Xiaomi confirmed on Weibo. It is teased to come with an AMD Ryzen 7 series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop may be another model of the Redmi G (2022) gaming laptop that was launched with Intel processors earlier this year. The laptop has not made its debut in other countries. Reportedly, this is the company's first Pro-series gaming laptop.

Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi, shared two posts on Weibo teasing the launch of the Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop. In the first post, the executive says that the upcoming Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop will be powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. He also says that the laptop will come equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The second post by Weibing suggests that the laptop will pack a 170W power adaptor.

The Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition gaming laptop will be launched and will go on pre-orders on September 7 in China, as per the photos shared by Weibing with both the posts shared on Weibo.

Redmi launched the Redmi G (2022) gaming laptop earlier this year in China with Intel 12th generation processors. It could be possible that both these laptops have different processors and GPU but share the same specifications in terms of design, display, speakers, and ports. Since, there is no information available in this regard, we will have to take this development with a grain of salt.

The Redmi G (2022) was launched with 16-inch LCD displays with 2,560x1,600 resolution and up to Intel Core-i7 12th generation processors paired with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM as well as 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Under the hood, the laptop gets the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It packs two 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra support and a multitude of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 port, RH45 port, Thunderbolt port, Wi-Fi- 6, and Bluetooth v5.2.

Xiaomi Redmi G 2022 (Intel) Laptop

Xiaomi Redmi G 2022 (Intel) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 2.40 kg
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition, Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition Specifications, Redmi
Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop Launch Set for September 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Teased
