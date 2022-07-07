Realme has announced that it will be launching the Notebook Air laptop with 4.9mm wide bezels in China on July 12. The upcoming laptop has been tipped to launch in two colour options with a checkerboard-style design like the Realme Pad X. The renders of the laptop have also been shared online. Realme is yet to announce details regarding the specifications and availability of the new laptop. In a picture shared on Weibo by the company, the bezels of the upcoming Realme Notebook Air can be seen being compared to that of Apple's MacBook Air M1.

The smartphone brand, Realme recently announced on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that it'll be launching the Realme Notebook Air laptop on July 12 in China. Although, the company has not shared specifications of the upcoming laptop, the company has announced that it will feature 4.9mm thin bezels.

The company has also compared the bezels of the Realme Notebook Air with the MacBook Air M1 from Apple. At this point, it is unclear why Realme has named the laptop ‘Notebook' instead of their conventional nomenclature of just ‘Book'.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ WhyLabs

Additionally, tipster WhyLab has also shared some details and alleged images of the upcoming Realme Notebook Air. According to the tipster, the laptop will launch in China in two colour options — Star Grey and Sea Salt Blue. In the images shared by the tipster, the Sea Salt Blue colour option can be seen with a checkerboard design that we have previously seen on the back panel of the Realme Pad X. The alleged images also show two USB Type-C ports and a headphone jack on the left side.

The alleged images of the Realme Notebook Air show a checkerboard design

Photo Credit: Weibo/ WhyLabs

The July 12 launch date indicates that the new Realme Notebook Air may launch alongside the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition. The smartphone was recently teased by the company on Weibo, which confirmed that the handset will feature LPDDR5X RAM.

Realme had previously also confirmed that the display of the phone will come with 120Hz refresh rate, 2.37mm narrow chin, and 1.07 billion colours support.

