Realme Book Prime Tipped to Launch in India in April as Rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition

Realme Book Enhanced Edition was launched in China at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 February 2022 16:04 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Book Enhanced Edition comes with a 2K IPS display

Highlights
  • Realme Book Prime India launch may be in plans
  • Last month, Realme Book Enhanced Edition was launched in China
  • Realme Book Prime is tipped to launch in other markets as well

Realme Book Prime is tipped to launch in India soon. The new Realme laptop is said to essentially be a rebadged Realme Book Enhanced Edition that was recently launched in China. The laptop came with 11th Gen Intel Core processor and included up to 12-hour battery life. The Realme Book Prime is said to debut in other markets as well — alongside India. However, exact details about when the new Realme laptop will be available are yet to be officially revealed.

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, 91Mobiles reports that the Realme Book Prime is arriving in India in the next two months — sometime in April. The new model is speculated to be the rebranded variant of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition that debuted in China last month.

Shortly after the original model, Realme brought the Realme Book Enhanced Air to China that came with a lighter build over the Realme Book Enhanced Edition.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price

Realme Book Enhanced Edition price has been set at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,200) for the lone 12GB + 512GB storage variant. Details on the pricing of the new model in India are yet to be revealed.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme Book Enhanced Edition comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a 14-inch 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11320H CPU, along with 12GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition comes with a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system and is paired with stereo Harman speakers, backed by DTS audio technology. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD webcam. It includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme has packed the laptop with a 54Wh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge. The machine also supports 65W Super Fast Charge.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
