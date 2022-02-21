Realme Book Prime is reportedly making its way to markets soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese brand, but according to a fresh leak, the laptop ​will make its global debut in April — alongside India. The new Realme laptop is said to essentially be a rebadged Realme Book Enhanced Edition that was launched in China in January this year. The laptop packs an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in assosication with MySmartPrice, suggested that Realme is looking to ship Realme Book Prime to India and global markets sometime in April. The new model is speculated to be the rebranded variant of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition that debuted in China recently.

However, Realme hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the launch date of the Realme Book Prime yet.

In the Chinese market, Realme Book Enhanced Edition was introduced with a price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the sole 12GB + 512GB storage option. The laptop comes in Sky Blue and Island Grey colour options. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition specifications

Realme Book Enhanced Edition runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It features a 14-inch IPS display that offers 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) resolution, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and 3:2 aspect ratio. As mentioned, the laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H CPU, coupled with Intel Sharp X graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop features vapour chamber (VC) cooling system and carries two Harman speakers backed by DTS audio technology. Realme Book Enhanced Edition packs two microphones that use artificial intelligence (AI)-backed noise-reducing algorithms. The webcam of the new Realme laptop supports 720p HD video calls. It includes a backlit keyboard and a two-in-one fingerprint-power button.

Connectivity options on the Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop packs a 54Whr battery with support for 65W Super Fast Charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.