
Realme Book Prime Global, India Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Come as Rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition

Realme Book Enhanced Edition was launched in China for CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the sole 12GB + 512GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 February 2022 12:27 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Book Enhanced Edition features a 14-inch 2K IPS display

Highlights
  • Realme Book Enhanced Edition was unveiled in China in January this year
  • The laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core processor
  • Realme Book Enhanced Edition sports a 54Whr battery

Realme Book Prime is reportedly making its way to markets soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese brand, but according to a fresh leak, the laptop ​will make its global debut in April — alongside India. The new Realme laptop is said to essentially be a rebadged Realme Book Enhanced Edition that was launched in China in January this year. The laptop packs an 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in assosication with MySmartPrice, suggested that Realme is looking to ship Realme Book Prime to India and global markets sometime in April. The new model is speculated to be the rebranded variant of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition that debuted in China recently.

However, Realme hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the launch date of the Realme Book Prime yet.

In the Chinese market, Realme Book Enhanced Edition was introduced with a price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the sole 12GB + 512GB storage option. The laptop comes in Sky Blue and Island Grey colour options. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition specifications

Realme Book Enhanced Edition runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It features a 14-inch IPS display that offers 2K (2,160x1,440 pixels) resolution, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and 3:2 aspect ratio. As mentioned, the laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H CPU, coupled with Intel Sharp X graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop features vapour chamber (VC) cooling system and carries two Harman speakers backed by DTS audio technology. Realme Book Enhanced Edition packs two microphones that use artificial intelligence (AI)-backed noise-reducing algorithms. The webcam of the new Realme laptop supports 720p HD video calls. It includes a backlit keyboard and a two-in-one fingerprint-power button.

Connectivity options on the Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop packs a 54Whr battery with support for 65W Super Fast Charge.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
