Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3 are set to go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The Realme Book Prime is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and can connect to two devices at the same time. The laptop and the earphones can be purchased from Realme's online store, Flipkart, and other retail stores as well.

Realme Book Prime price in India, availability

The Realme Book Prime is priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 16GB + 512GB configuration. The laptop will be available in Real Blue, Real Green, and Real Grey colour options, and will go on sale today starting at 12pm via Realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail stores as well. It will be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 57,999 during the first sale, and HDFC bank customers can avail a Rs. 3,000 discount on debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions, according to the company.

Realme Buds Air 3 price in India, availability

The Realme Buds Air 3 are priced at Rs. 3,999 and will be available in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options. They will go on sale starting today at 12pm via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Realme Book Prime specifications

The Realme Book Prime is equipped with a 2K Full Vision display. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop features a dual fan liquid cooling system, according to the company.

For inputs, the Realme Book Prime packs a backlit keyboard with a touchpad. It has stereo speakers with DTS audio technology. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and a Thunderbolt 4 port. The laptop is claimed to offer 12 hours of battery backup on a single charge, and comes with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C, according to Realme.

Realme Buds Air 3

The Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation certified by TUV-Rheinland to reduce external noise by up to 42dB, and feature two microphones along with a transparency mode. The Realme Buds Air 3 offers 88ms low latency with the included Game Mode, which is claimed to be 35 percent lower than the previous generation.

The newly launched Realme Buds Air 3 offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and can connect to two devices at the same time, along with support for Google Fast Pair. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for sweat and water-resistance and are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge, with 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge, according to the company. The Realme Buds Air 3 measure 64.5x48.3x24.3mm and weigh 37g (charging case) and 4.2g (individual buds).

