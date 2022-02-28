Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3 were launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event on Monday (February 28). The new laptop and true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were unveiled alongside Realme GT 2-series smartphones. Realme Book Prime succeeds last year's Realme Book Slim laptop and offer a few upgrades. It comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and features up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The new Realme Buds Air 3 earphones succeed Realme Buds Air 2. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and pack 10mm bass boost drivers.

Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3 price, availability

Realme Book Prime price has been set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 84,400) for the 8GB + 512GB storage option in Europe. The 16GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,800). The laptop comes in Real Blue, Real Grey, and Real Green colour options.

The new Realme Buds Air 3, on the other hand, are available for EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000). They are offered in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options.

However, availability details of the laptop and earphones in other markets, including India, are yet to be announced.

Realme Book Prime specifications

The new Realme Book Prime runs Windows 11 and features a metal frame. The new laptop sports a 2K display. Under the hood, the new Realme Book Prime packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor, coupled with Intel Iris X graphics and up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The new Realme laptop carries VC liquid cooling system to enhance heat dissipation speed. Realme claims that the dual-fan VC liquid cooling system is 32 percent more effective compared to the previous model.

For audio, Realme Book Prime has stereo speakers backed by DTS audio technology. The laptop also packs a backlit keyboard with a touchpad. Connectivity options on Realme Book Prime include Wi-Fi 6 and a Thunderbolt 4 port. It also comes installed with Realme PC Connect, which allows Oppo and Realme smartphone users to connect their handsets with their PCs wirelessly. Realme says the battery of the laptop can deliver up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge. The laptop measures 14.9mm in thickness.

Realme Buds Air 3

Realme Buds Air 3 specifications, features

The new Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earphones offer improvements in terms of design as well as features. The newest entry in the company's audio lineup offers a TUV Rheinland-certified ANC that reduces external noise by up to 42dB. The earphones have two microphones and feature 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers to ensure maximum bass.

The earphones support pairing with two devices at the same time. In addition, the Realme Buds Air 3 feature a transparency mode to helps users be aware of their surroundings while listening to music. For mobile gaming, there is also a super low-latency mode with a response delay of 88ms, as per the company. Realme offers an anti-wind technology on the new earphones to ensure clear audio during calls. Realme Buds Air 3 are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance as well.

The Realme Buds Air 3 earphones are claimed by the company to deliver up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge. They are said to offer 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.