Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Razer x Lambda Tensorbook With 11th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia Graphics for AI, Machine Learning Research Launched

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook With 11th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia Graphics for AI, Machine-Learning Research Launched

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook pricing starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,67,980).

By David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2022 11:07 IST
Razer x Lambda Tensorbook With 11th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia Graphics for AI, Machine-Learning Research Launched

Photo Credit: Razer x Lambda

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook is sold in an Enterprise model offering both Ubuntu and Windows 10

Highlights
  • Razer x Lambda Tensorbook features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU
  • It packs a 80Whr battery with support for 230W fast charging
  • The Razer x Lambda Tensorbook is equipped with 64GB of DDR4 RAM

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook was launched by the company on Thursday. The laptop, created in collaboration with deep learning-focussed company Lambda, runs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and is designed for machine learning and artificial intelligence researchers. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 64GB of RAM and Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics. The Tensorbook sports a 15.6-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Tensorbook is claimed to offer four times faster performance than a MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip when running TensorFlow, according to the official website.

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook price, availability

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook pricing starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,67,980) for the Base model, which comes with Ubuntu, the Lambda Stack and a one-year warranty. The company is also selling a Standard model which comes with two years of support priced at $4,099 (roughly Rs. 3,13,930), while an Enterprise model with three years of support along with Ubuntu, the Lambda Stack and Windows 10 costs $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,82,850). The Tensorbook models are currently available for purchase from the Lambda website in the US, and there is no word on when they will be available in other markets, including India.

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook specifications

The new Razer x Lambda Tensorbook runs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, with optional support for dual booting Windows 10 Pro on the Enterprise model. It features a 15.6-inch Quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Tensorbook is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, along with 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It is equipped with Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. For storing content, there is a 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

According to Razer, the Tensorbook will also include the Lambda Stack for managing PyTorch, TensorFlow, GPU drivers, CUDA, cuDNN, out of the box for machine learning workloads.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a SD card reader, a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a power port.

The Tensorbook is equipped with a 1080p webcam. It packs a 80Wh lithium polymer battery that supports 100W fast charging over USB Type-C, and 230W fast charging via the power port. The device measures 355x235x16.9mm and weighs 2.02kg, according to the company.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Razer x Lambda Tensorbook Laptop

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 64GB
OS Ubuntu
Hard disk 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q
Weight 2.02 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Razer x Lambda Tensorbook, Razer x Lambda Tensorbook Specifications, Razer x Lambda Tensorbook Price, Razer Tensorbook, Razer, Lambda
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Twitter CEO Reassures Employees Company Not Held Hostage by Elon Musk Offer
Razer x Lambda Tensorbook With 11th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia Graphics for AI, Machine-Learning Research Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
  4. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  5. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  7. Vivo X80 Spotted on Google Play Console With Dimensity 9000 SoC
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. From Pepsi to Ageas: How These Brands Are Using Deepfake in Their Ads
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched as Rebadged Variant of Reno 7Z 5G, F21 Pro 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse Warns Companies Against Electric-Only Strategy
  2. Mumbai Metro One Launches e-Ticket on WhatsApp Facility
  3. Axie Infinity: US Ties North Korean Hacker Group Lazarus to Major Crypto Theft
  4. Poco F4 GT Launch Set for April 26, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses, Most Altcoins Tumble Down Price Charts
  6. Razer x Lambda Tensorbook With 11th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia Graphics for AI, Machine-Learning Research Launched
  7. Twitter CEO Reassures Employees Company Not Held Hostage by Elon Musk Offer
  8. Elon Musk Says US Securities Regulator Forced Settlement Over Tesla Tweets
  9. Elon Musk's Offer to Buy Twitter Sparks Concerns Among Tesla Investors, Analysts
  10. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New Mac Models With Next-Generation M2 Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.