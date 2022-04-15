Razer x Lambda Tensorbook was launched by the company on Thursday. The laptop, created in collaboration with deep learning-focussed company Lambda, runs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and is designed for machine learning and artificial intelligence researchers. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 64GB of RAM and Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics. The Tensorbook sports a 15.6-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Tensorbook is claimed to offer four times faster performance than a MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip when running TensorFlow, according to the official website.

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook price, availability

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook pricing starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,67,980) for the Base model, which comes with Ubuntu, the Lambda Stack and a one-year warranty. The company is also selling a Standard model which comes with two years of support priced at $4,099 (roughly Rs. 3,13,930), while an Enterprise model with three years of support along with Ubuntu, the Lambda Stack and Windows 10 costs $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,82,850). The Tensorbook models are currently available for purchase from the Lambda website in the US, and there is no word on when they will be available in other markets, including India.

Razer x Lambda Tensorbook specifications

The new Razer x Lambda Tensorbook runs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, with optional support for dual booting Windows 10 Pro on the Enterprise model. It features a 15.6-inch Quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Tensorbook is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, along with 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It is equipped with Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. For storing content, there is a 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

According to Razer, the Tensorbook will also include the Lambda Stack for managing PyTorch, TensorFlow, GPU drivers, CUDA, cuDNN, out of the box for machine learning workloads.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a SD card reader, a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a power port.

The Tensorbook is equipped with a 1080p webcam. It packs a 80Wh lithium polymer battery that supports 100W fast charging over USB Type-C, and 230W fast charging via the power port. The device measures 355x235x16.9mm and weighs 2.02kg, according to the company.