Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Razer Co Founder Robert 'Razerguy' Krakoff — Known as Gaming Mouse Pioneer — Dies at 81

Razer Co-Founder Robert 'Razerguy' Krakoff — Known as Gaming Mouse Pioneer — Dies at 81

Born on October 4, 1940, Krakoff became popular in the gaming world by formally launching the Razer Boomslang in 1999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 May 2022 14:01 IST
Razer Co-Founder Robert 'Razerguy' Krakoff — Known as Gaming Mouse Pioneer — Dies at 81

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Razer

Robert Krakoff wrote books and showed interest towards fitness awareness — alongside gaming

Highlights
  • Razer gained popularity among PC gamers shortly after its debut
  • Robert Krakoff co-founded Razer as a standalone entity in 2005
  • Razer Bloomslang is considered as the world's first gaming mouse

Razer Co-Founder and Former President Robert "Razerguy" Krakoff has died at the age of 81. The gaming mouse pioneer started his journey with gaming peripherals back in 1996. Razer became a standalone entity in 2005 — years after operating as a subsidiary of San Diego, California-based Kärna. The first flagship product of the company — the Razer Boomslang, which is considered as the world's first gaming mouse — helped Krakoff gain a huge popularity among PC gamers. Since then, Razer has become a renowned name in the world of gaming and is catering to the growing audience in the market of e-sports worldwide.

Last week, Razer announced Krakoff's death through its official social media channels. The company said that the executive's "unwavering drive and passion for gaming lives on and continues to inspire all of us."

Born on October 4, 1940, Krakoff became popular in the gaming world by formally launching the Razer Boomslang under the subsidiary of Kärna in 1999. The mouse had helped Razer gain the attention of young gamers who were looking to have high sensitivity and precision.

Razer initially did not start its operations as a company and was a brand under Kärna. However, since the California-based company had to cease its operations in 2000 due to financial constraints and went bankrupt in 2001, Krakoff co-founded Razer as a separate entity with Singaporean NUS graduate Min-Liang Tan in 2005.

According to a case study available on the Web, neither Krakoff nor Tan invented the Razer Boomslang. It was, instead, a creation of a marketing agency named Fitch that also created the Razer brand as well as its three-headed snake logo. Razer itself credited Fitch for developing the mouse in its launch press release, as noted by The Verge.

Nevertheless, the Razer Boomslang became a household name among PC gamers of the time. The company even released Razer Boomslang Collector's Edition as well as two iterations of its Boomslang versions in 2003.

The Razer Boomslang was based on the mechanical form-factor that included a ball to operate the cursor. However, Razer moved to optical mice in 2004.

Krakoff was not just the Co-Founder of Razer but also its face for both online and offline promotions in its initial years. The executive was featured in its commercial and appeared as "Razerguy" on the retail packaging of Razer devices.

Alongside being an active part of the growing gaming industry, Krakoff was a fitness enthusiast. He created a blog with his wife, Dr. Patsi Krakoff, in which they covered fitness and nutrition content for elderly.

Krakoff was also an author — wrote a list of books since 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. The titles include black comedy tale Die Laughing and action-adventure fiction The Aztlán Kid.

In 2001, Krakoff also co-founded supplements company MindFX Science that is claimed to offer "mental performance enhancement" drinks for athletes, gamers, and professionals.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Razer, Robert Razerguy Krakoff, Razerguy
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
India’s CBDC Use-Cases Being Explored for ‘Several Commercial Purposes’ Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Related Stories

Razer Co-Founder Robert 'Razerguy' Krakoff — Known as Gaming Mouse Pioneer — Dies at 81
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  2. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  4. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  5. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  7. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March 2022
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts on May 3 With Deals on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Gives Aerial Perspective on the Perseverance Landing Gear on Mars Surface
  3. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  4. Crypto Players Need to Register With Belgium’s Finance Regulator to Set Shop in Nation
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets May 2022 Android Security Patch in Italy: Report
  6. Crossbeats Ignite Lyt Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display Launched in India: Here Are the Details
  7. Global Tablet, Chromebook Shipments Decline in Q1 2022: IDC
  8. Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU
  9. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method
  10. Coinbase Hires Former Snap India Head Durgesh Kaushik to Lead Market Expansion Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.