Razer Blade 15 (2022) With 240Hz OLED Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia Graphics Launched

Razer Blade 15 (2022) is priced at $3,499.99 (roughly Rs. 2,67,800).

By David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2022 14:18 IST
Razer Blade 15 (2022) With 240Hz OLED Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia Graphics Launched

Photo Credit: Razer

The Razer Blade 15 (2022) is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor

Highlights
  • Razer Blade 15 (2022) comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics
  • The laptop will be sold in the US starting Q4 2022
  • Razer Blade 15 (2022) is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Razer Blade 15 was launched on Tuesday, as a successor to the original model that made its debut in 2019. The newly launched laptop is powered by a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor along with 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. It sports a Quad-HD OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop is set to go on sale in the last quarter of 2022 in the US, while Razer is yet to announce when it will be available in other markets, including India.  

Razer Blade 15 (2022) price, availability

Razer Blade 15 (2022) is priced at $3,499.99 (roughly Rs. 2,67,800) in the US. The laptop will go on sale in Q4 2022, while pricing and availability in other markets is yet to be announced.

The company previously launched the Razer Blade 15 at CES 2019 with Nvidia GeForce RTX-series graphics priced at $2,299 (roughly Rs. 1,75,800), while the base model of the Razer Blade 15 with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU was priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,22,300).

Razer Blade 15 (2022) specifications

The Razer Blade 15 (2022) runs on Windows 11 Home edition and features a Quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) OLED display with a peak brightness of 400 nits, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The older Razer Blade 15 Advanced that debuted in 2019 offered users a choice between a 4K OLED display and a 240Hz LCD display.

The laptop is powered by an 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For storing content, there is a 1TB SSD. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, an HDMI port, and a SD card reader, according to the company.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Razer Blade 15 (2022) Laptop

Razer Blade 15 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
Further reading: Razer Blade 15, Razer Blade 15 2022, Razer Blade 15 Specifications, Razer Blade 15 Price, Razer, Gaming Laptops
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima
