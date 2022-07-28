The global PC shipments of Q2 2022 has faced the largest YoY decline since Q2 2013, according to a recent Counterpoint report. The PC shipments this quarter has fell 11.1 percent and has reached 71.2 million units. The cause of this decline has largely been attributed to the lockdowns that took place in Shanghai and Kunshan in China. Lenovo remained on the top spot in global PC shipment market with a 24.4 percent sharet. HP has been reported to be the worst affected in this quarter, with a 27 percent YoY fall in shipments.

The research firm has cited the lockdown in Shanghai and Kunshan in China as the reason for the decline. The lockdown in these two cities hit the PC supply chain and primary laptop Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) including Compal, Wistron, and Quanta also faced disruptions in manufacturing. Global inflation and regional conflicts have been mentioned as the reasons for the downward demand. The US and the EU experienced double-digit declines in Q2 2022, mainly due to the Chromebook demand correction.

To recall, Lenovo remained on the top spot with a 24.4 percent share in the market. The Chinese company's total shipment fell 12.7 percent YoY to 17.4 million units. Meanwhile, HP faced the worst YoY decline with a 27 percent fall in shipments. Dell was reported to have the ‘smallest adjustment to its YoY shipment performance'.

Brands like Acer faced a 14.8 percent decline. The issue with Chromebook is said to be impacting the momentum of Acer's growth. However, the company succeeded in maintain fourth position among the brands with the largest PC shipment market share. The American tech company Apple encountered a fall of 20 percent YoY. The reason for the decline in Apple's shipments was cited as the disruption in the supply chain at Quanta's manufacturing lines in China. Moreover, consumers are placing their hopes on the new MacBook series equipped with M2 chips, which may lead to rise in Apple's market share in the future. The PC shipments of Asus also declined to 7.7 percent YoY. Both Apple and Asus share the fifth position with in Q2 2022.