Technology News
loading

Global PC Shipment of Q2 2022 Sees Largest Decline Since Q2 2013: Counterpoint

The cause of the decline has largely been attributed to the lockdowns that happened in Shanghai and Kunshan in China.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 28 July 2022 12:51 IST
Global PC Shipment of Q2 2022 Sees Largest Decline Since Q2 2013: Counterpoint

Lenovo remained on the top spot with a 24.4 percent share in the market

Highlights
  • Lenovo remained on the top spot with a 24.4 percent share
  • Lockdowns in Shanghai and Kunshan in China were cited as the reasons
  • HP faced the worst YoY decline with a 27 percent fall in shipments

The global PC shipments of Q2 2022 has faced the largest YoY decline since Q2 2013, according to a recent Counterpoint report. The PC shipments this quarter has fell 11.1 percent and has reached 71.2 million units. The cause of this decline has largely been attributed to the lockdowns that took place in Shanghai and Kunshan in China. Lenovo remained on the top spot in global PC shipment market with a 24.4 percent sharet. HP has been reported to be the worst affected in this quarter, with a 27 percent YoY fall in shipments.

A recent Counterpoint research has reported a 11.1 percent decline in the global PC shipments in Q2 2022. As mentioned earlier, the PC shipments have reached 71.2 million units this year. This is the reported to be the largest YoY decline since Q2 2013.

The research firm has cited the lockdown in Shanghai and Kunshan in China as the reason for the decline. The lockdown in these two cities hit the PC supply chain and primary laptop Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) including Compal, Wistron, and Quanta also faced disruptions in manufacturing. Global inflation and regional conflicts have been mentioned as the reasons for the downward demand. The US and the EU experienced double-digit declines in Q2 2022, mainly due to the Chromebook demand correction.

To recall, Lenovo remained on the top spot with a 24.4 percent share in the market. The Chinese company's total shipment fell 12.7 percent YoY to 17.4 million units. Meanwhile, HP faced the worst YoY decline with a 27 percent fall in shipments. Dell was reported to have the ‘smallest adjustment to its YoY shipment performance'.

Brands like Acer faced a 14.8 percent decline. The issue with Chromebook is said to be impacting the momentum of Acer's growth. However, the company succeeded in maintain fourth position among the brands with the largest PC shipment market share. The American tech company Apple encountered a fall of 20 percent YoY. The reason for the decline in Apple's shipments was cited as the disruption in the supply chain at Quanta's manufacturing lines in China. Moreover, consumers are placing their hopes on the new MacBook series equipped with M2 chips, which may lead to rise in Apple's market share in the future. The PC shipments of Asus also declined to 7.7 percent YoY. Both Apple and Asus share the fifth position with in Q2 2022.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Counterpoint Research
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More

Related Stories

Global PC Shipment of Q2 2022 Sees Largest Decline Since Q2 2013: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to All Users: Details
  2. Kerala Government to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  8. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. At Facebook Meeting, Mark Zuckerberg Annoyed Over "Vacation Days" Question: Report
  2. SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints
  3. Moto X30 Pro Confirmed to Be the World’s First Smartphone With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Listed on Xiaomi Security Update Schedule, Tipped to Launch Soon
  5. OnePlus 10T 5G Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Other Specifications Teased: All Details
  6. Apple’s New iOS 16 Developer Beta Curtails Feature to Retract and Edit Messages; Introduces Edit History
  7. Kerala to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month as an Alternative to Corporate Online Cabs
  8. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Material You Interface to All Users: All You Need to Know
  9. Smartphone Sales in China Hit Nearly a Decade Low in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  10. Microsoft Detects, Patches Zero-Day Exploit Used to Target European, Central American Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.