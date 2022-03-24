Technology News
loading

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Interested in Exploring Chip Manufacturing With Intel

Early last year, Intel decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 March 2022 11:24 IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Interested in Exploring Chip Manufacturing With Intel

Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. builds the bulk of Nvidia chips

Highlights
  • Early last year, Intel was making mostly chips it designed
  • Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5 percent
  • Intel said Qualcomm and Amazon would be customers

Nvidia is interested in exploring using Intel for manufacturing its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday.

"They're interested in us using their foundries. We're very interested in exploring it," Huang said. But he added that foundry discussions take a long time as it's about integrating supply chains.

Early last year, Intel, which was making mostly chips it designed, decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well, called the foundry business, and has announced several multibillion-dollar projects for new manufacturing centers in the United States and Europe.

Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5 percent following Huang's comments.

Investors have been watching for public commitments by chip design companies to use Intel's chip factories. Last year Intel said Qualcomm and Amazon would be customers for its foundry business.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters after a US Senate hearing on Wednesday that his company is "thrilled for their interest in using our foundry capabilities." He said he had "no particular timeline." He confirmed that there were ongoing discussions with Nvidia.

"I'm sure he's interested in having more options ... and it doesn't cost him anything to say that," said Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon about Huang's comments. "But it doesn't tell you anything at all about what it's actually going to look like when they get there."

Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. builds the bulk of Nvidia chips and Huang said "being a foundry at the caliber of a TSMC is not for the faint of heart," adding that it requires a change in culture to provide not just processes but service.

Asked about whether he would be concerned about working with a competitor like Intel, Huang said trusting and working with industry partners is key and Nvidia has been partnering with many companies including Intel for a long time.

"Intel has known our secrets for years," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Nvidia
Bitcoin, Ether Overcome Hiccups to Remain Bullish While Dogecoin Posts Massive Gains

Related Stories

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Interested in Exploring Chip Manufacturing With Intel
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  3. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 1TB Storage Variant Comes to India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid to Bring Miami Strike Map, Weapons, and More
  2. Google Search to Let You Find and Book Doctor’s Appointment; Fitbit Testing AFib Detection, Alerts
  3. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 to Go on Sale in India on April 6 via Amazon; Specifications Teased
  4. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users With 5 Hours Battery Backup Launched in India
  5. Itel Vision 3 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched
  7. Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Timings Announced, to Include Stranger Things Crossover Mission
  8. Portsmouth to Enable Bill Payments in Bitcoin, Mayor Deaglan McEachern Backs Idea
  9. Apple to Buy Its First Large Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminium for iPhone SE
  10. Ghostwire: Tokyo PC System Requirements Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.