Nvidia Says It's Investigating a Potential Cyberattack

A malicious network intrusion reportedly caused outages in Nvidia's email systems and developer tools over the last two days.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 February 2022 11:02 IST
Shares of Nvidia pared gains to trade down 0.7 percent in late-afternoon trading

  • The commercial activities will continue uninterrupted, said Nvidia
  • Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States
  • The California-based firm is known for its graphics processing units

The US chipmaker Nvidia said on Friday it was investigating a potential cyberattack, following a news report that said the attack may have had taken parts of its business offline for two days.

A malicious network intrusion caused outages in Nvidia's email systems and developer tools over the last two days, the Telegraph reported earlier on Friday, but said it was unclear if any data was stolen or deleted.

"We are investigating an incident. Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted," Nvidia said in a statement.

"We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don't have any additional information to share at this time."

Shares of the company pared gains to trade down 0.7 percent in late-afternoon trading.

At a market cap of nearly $600 billion (roughly Rs. 45,033,24 crore), Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States. It is known for its graphics processing units (GPU) that enhance videogaming experiences and advanced computer simulations.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Nvidia, cyberattack, GPU
MWC 2022: Russian Showcase Blocked, Companies Banned From Attending After Ukraine Invasion

