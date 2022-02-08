Technology News
Nvidia to Scrap $40-Billion Acquisition of Arm After Objections From Regulators: Report

US regulators filed a lawsuit last year seeking to block the merger, while British and European regulators had ordered probes into the deal.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 February 2022 09:47 IST
Nvidia saw sales soar during COVID-19 lockdowns as gaming exploded in popularity

Highlights
  • Japan's SoftBank Group announced in 2020 that it was selling Arm
  • The value of the cash-and-shares deal has risen since
  • Nvidia is one of the world's largest, most valuable computing companies

US firm Nvidia is scrapping its $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,98,600 crore) bid to buy UK mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm from SoftBank after persistent objections from regulators, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Nvidia and SoftBank Group both declined to comment on the report, which cited three unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

But the collapse would be no surprise, after recent speculation that the deal was on the verge of failure following pressure from US, UK, and EU regulators concerned it would undermine competition.

In December, US regulators filed a lawsuit seeking to block the merger, while British and European regulators had ordered probes into the deal.

Japan's SoftBank Group announced in 2020 that it was selling Arm for up to $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,98,600 crore) in a deal it hoped to complete in early 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

The value of the cash-and-shares deal has risen since as stock markets have rallied, with Nvidia's shares soaring.

The California-based firm is one of the world's largest and most valuable computing companies, while Arm creates and licenses microprocessor designs and architectures.

Nvidia, known for graphics cards favoured in the video game industry, saw sales soar during COVID-19 lockdowns as gaming exploded in popularity.

When the merger plan was announced, Nvidia said it would accelerate innovation and "create the premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence."

Founded in 1990, Arm dominates the global smartphone market and its technology has been used in more than 180 billion chips shipped worldwide.

It is also present in cloud computing and the Internet of things.

SoftBank had purchased Arm in 2016 for $32 billion (roughly Rs. 238,790 crore), and now hopes to offload the firm through an initial public offering, the Financial Times reported.

SoftBank would prefer to list the company in New York but could face British pressure for a listing in London.

The deal's collapse also prompted Arm's chief executive to step aside, the FT said.

SoftBank is set to report its earnings in Tokyo later on Tuesday.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
