Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, PureBook Pro 15.6 Launched by Laptops Licensee OFF Global

Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3 is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 67,500), PureBook Pro 15.6 is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 59,100).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 March 2022 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: OFF Global

Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 are powered by Intel Core i3-1220P CPU

Highlights
  • Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, PureBook Pro 15.6 get 8GB of DDR4 RAM
  • Both laptops run Windows 11 out-of-the-box
  • Nokia PureBook Pro will not be sold in India by OFF Global

Nokia has licensed its brand once again, but this time it's for a new line of laptops. OFF Global will manufacture and distribute Nokia PureBook Pro range of laptops for Finnish tech giant. Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3 and Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 will be the first products to hit the markets. Both laptops will be powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i3 CPUs paired with 8GB of RAM. Nokia PureBook Pro laptops will also run Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 price, availability

Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3 price starts EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 67,500), while Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 is priced starting at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 59,100). Both Nokia laptops will be available to purchase in the second quarter of 2022. Both are also offered in four colour options — Blue, Dark Grey, Red, and Silver. OFF Global also mentions that other models in the range will be introduced later this year.

However, OFF Global will not be the licensee for Nokia laptops in India. Further information on this is yet to surface. Other regions will receive the laptops in a phased roll out.

Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 specifications features

Nokia PureBook Pro series gets two display variants. One has a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. The other gets a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. Both variants' displays support 60Hz refresh rates and 250 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the similarities between the two variants of the Nokia PureBook Pro continues as both are powered by a 12th-gen Intel 'Alder Lake' Core i3-1220P CPU paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. There is no mention of an integrated GPU.

Connectivity options on Nokia PureBook Pro comprise Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, two USB Type C 3.2 ports, a USB Type A 3.3 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both get a 2-megapixel webcam and four 1W speakers. Both laptops also get a fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello support and run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. While the 17.3-inch variant gets a full keyboard with a numeric keypad, the 15.6-inch variant doesn't get a numeric keypad. Both get a backlit keyboard with a touchpad.

Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3 packs a 63Whr battery, while the 15.6-inch variant packs a 57Whr battery. Both get 65W fast charging support. The 17.3-inch variant measures 399x260x19.6mm and weighs 2.5 kilograms, while Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 measures 358x237x19.05mm and weighs 1.7 kilograms.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3 Laptop

Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3 Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1,920x1,080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 2.50 kg
Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 Laptop

Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1,920x1,080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.70 kg
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia PureBook Pro, Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3, Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3 Price, Nokia PureBook Pro Specifications, Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6, Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 Price, OFF Global
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
TCL Ultra Flex to 150W Fast Charging: Most Interesting Phones and Tech Announced at MWC 2022

