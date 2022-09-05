Nokia PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, and PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) were launched by the company at IFA 2022. The Nokia PureBook Fold sports a 360-degree rotating hinge, and is equipped with a 14.1-inch touchscreen with a full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. While the Nokia PureBook Lite sports similar specifications as the PureBook Fold, the company's PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor.

Pricing details for the PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, and PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) are yet to be announced by Nokia, along with details of plans to launch the laptops in other markets, including India. The company announced the launch of the new PureBook series laptops via Twitter, and they were unveiled at IFA 2022.

Nokia PureBook Fold and PureBook Lite will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options, and the PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) will be sold in Blue, Dark Silver, Red, and Silver colour options.

Nokia PureBook Fold specifications

Nokia PureBook Fold runs on Windows 11, and gets a 14.1-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) resolution. According to the company, the touchscreen has been built to produce 250 nits of brightness. It features a 360-degree rotating hinge as well. It is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

The laptop gets two USB Type-C 3.2 ports, one USB Type-A 3.0 port, one 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. For video conferencing, the Nokia PureBook features a 1-megapixel webcam and a dual speaker setup. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5 support. It also gets a fingerprint scanner for security. The laptop packs a 38Whr battery with 45W charging support. It is 18.6mm in thickness, and weighs about 1.66kg.

Nokia PureBook Lite specifications

Nokia PureBook Lite sports similar specifications as the PureBook Fold. The laptop also runs on Windows 11, and gets a 14.1-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits of brightness. Unlike the PureBook Fold, the display on the PureBook Lite is not a touchscreen. It is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The new Nokia laptop feature a 135-degree rotating hinge. It gets Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The laptop gets a fingerprint scanner for security as well. It features a 1-megapixel webcam and a dual speaker setup. It gets two USB Type-C 3.2 ports, one USB Type-A 3.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. It packs a 38Whr battery with 45W charging support. The laptop is 17.7mm in thickness, and weighs about 1.47kg, according to Nokia.

Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) specifications

Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) runs on Windows 11, and sports a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits of brightness. It is powered by an Intel Core i3-1220P processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. For optics, Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) gets a 2-megapixel webcam. It also sports a quad speaker setup.

The laptop features a backlit keyboard without a numeric pad. It gets two USB Type-C 3.2 ports, one USB Type-A 3.2 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. The laptop also gets a fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5 support. It packs a 57Whr battery with 65W fast charging support. It measures 237 x 358 x 19.05mm, and weighs about 2kg, according to the company.