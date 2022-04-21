Netgear Nighthawk RAX 10 (AX1800) dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router was launched in India on Thursday. The router offers four simultaneous Wi-Fi 6 streams for 8K UHD video streaming or low latency gaming on four compatible devices. It features backwards compatibility, according to the company. The Netgear Nighthawk RAX 10 (AX1800) router is equipped with a 1.5GHz quad-core processor and sports three high-gain antennas, offering a wireless throughput of up to 1.8Gbps. It also comes with five Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connectivity. The router also offers support for features like Netgear Armor, Netgear Smart Parental Controls, and configuration via the Netgear Nighthawk app.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX 10 (AX1800) price in India

The Netgear Nighthawk RAX 10 (AX1800) price in India is set at Rs. 8,449. The router will be available for purchase via e-commerce platforms and the Netgear India online store.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX 10 (AX1800) specifications

The new Netgear Nighthawk RAX 10 (AX1800) wireless router supports Wi-Fi 6 standard and supports up to four streams on Wi-Fi 802.11ax compatible devices. It is powered by an unspecified 1.5GHz quad-core processor. The router is equipped with three high-gain antennas, while users can also connect wired devices to four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, along with one Gigabit Ethernet WAN port.

Designed for small to medium-sized homes (up to 1,500 square feet), the router supports up to 20 connected devices. It is claimed to offer a throughput of 1.8Gbps on connected devices. The Netgear Nighthawk RAX 10 (AX1800) also offers support for the company's Netgear Armor app to monitor the router, home network and connected devices for threats. It also comes with support for the company's smart parental controls feature and can be configured via the Netgear Nighthawk app. The router measures 340x206x57mm and weighs 600 grams.