Technology News
loading

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pitches for Self-Reliance in Semiconductor, Make in India

Prime Minister Modi also said that work needs to be done towards building India into a "manufacturing powerhouse."

By ANI | Updated: 3 March 2022 11:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pitches for Self-Reliance in Semiconductor, Make in India

Prime Minister Modi said work needs to be done towards building India into a "manufacturing powerhouse"

Highlights
  • Prime Minister Modi said, "We need to give focus on 'Make in India'
  • "Make in India brings infinite opportunities," PM Modi said
  • "Our country has been blessed with manpower and resources," PM Modi

Making a pitch for self-reliance in semiconductor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on 'Make in India' initiative, calling for sustainable and qualitative manufacturing in the country.

Virtually addressing a post-budget Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) webinar on 'Make in India for the World', the Prime Minister said, "We need to give focus on 'Make in India', need to manufacture sustainable and qualitative products. We have to become self-reliant in production of semiconductors. 'Make in India' is the demand of the time."

'Make in India' initiative is "not only the need of the hour", but it is also "an opportunity to show the world our manufacturing power, said the Prime Minister.

Laying emphasis on the importance of the initiative, the Prime Minister said, "Our aim is to make India the marketplace for not only ourselves but also for the world based on self-reliance. It will be an effort that will give a boost to manpower and skill development and make us stronger in the times to come."

"Make in India brings infinite opportunities," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that work needs to be done towards building India into a "manufacturing powerhouse."

"Our country has been blessed with manpower and resources that will significantly help in achieving our goals," PM Modi said.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Narendra Modi, Semiconductors, Make in India
Realme 9 5G Render Surface Online, Tips Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pitches for Self-Reliance in Semiconductor, Make in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  5. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Announced: All Details
  6. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  7. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  8. Chinese State-Owned Firms Push 5G Credentials Despite US Ban
  9. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April
  10. Dizo Watch 2 Sports With 110 Sports Modes Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Blocks Russia’s RT, Sputnik Apps From Play Store in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis
  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pitches for Self-Reliance in Semiconductor, Make in India
  3. Russia-Controlled RT, Sputnik Banned by EU Over Ukraine Disinformation
  4. Realme 9 5G Render Surface Online, Tips Triple Rear Cameras
  5. TikTok’s Impact on Children Being Investigated by Collective of US States
  6. Ukraine Now Accepts Crypto Donations in Dogecoin, Calls on Elon Musk for More Support
  7. OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS Update With Important Bug Fixes Rolls Out in India, Other Countries
  8. CNN+ Streaming Service Confirmed to Launch This Spring in US: Price, What to Expect
  9. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: EA Removes All Russian Teams From FIFA 22, NHL 22
  10. Spotify Closes Russian Office, Limits Content Amid Ukraine Crisis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.