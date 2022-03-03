Making a pitch for self-reliance in semiconductor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on 'Make in India' initiative, calling for sustainable and qualitative manufacturing in the country.

Virtually addressing a post-budget Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) webinar on 'Make in India for the World', the Prime Minister said, "We need to give focus on 'Make in India', need to manufacture sustainable and qualitative products. We have to become self-reliant in production of semiconductors. 'Make in India' is the demand of the time."

'Make in India' initiative is "not only the need of the hour", but it is also "an opportunity to show the world our manufacturing power, said the Prime Minister.

Laying emphasis on the importance of the initiative, the Prime Minister said, "Our aim is to make India the marketplace for not only ourselves but also for the world based on self-reliance. It will be an effort that will give a boost to manpower and skill development and make us stronger in the times to come."

"Make in India brings infinite opportunities," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that work needs to be done towards building India into a "manufacturing powerhouse."

"Our country has been blessed with manpower and resources that will significantly help in achieving our goals," PM Modi said.