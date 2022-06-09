MSI recently refreshed its HX gaming laptop portfolio equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The updated laptop lineup includes a model that is equipped with a mechanical keyboard with inbuilt Cherry MX switches, while two others sport 240Hz Quad-HD OLED displays with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptops, which were launched globally, will also be available in India in the future. Meanwhile, gamers will be able to take advantage of 250W power delivery to the CPU and GPU with the company's OverBoost technology, according to the company.

MSI Titan GT77, CreatorPro X17, Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX, Raider GE77 HX, Raider GE67 HX price

MSI Titan GT77 pricing starts at $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2,48,900), while the MSI Raider GE77 costs $2,600 (roughly Rs. 2,02,200) and the MSI Raider GE67 price starts at $2,500 (roughly Rs. 1,94,400). Pricing details for the MSI CreatorPro X17, Vector GP76 HX, and Vector GP66 HX are yet to be revealed by the company. According to MSI, these gaming laptops will also be launched in the Indian market soon.

MSI Titan GT77 specifications

The MSI Titan GT77 sports a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processors with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. It features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The recently launched MSI Titan GT77 is equipped with dual 2W speakers Dynaudio and Hi-Res support. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an SD Express memory card reader.

The MSI Titan GT77 comes with a 720p IR camera, and a fingerprint scanner. The keyboard features Cherry MX keys with per-key RGB lighting. The laptop packs a 4-cell, 99.9Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor. It measures 397mm x 330mm x 23mm and weighs 3.1kg, according to the company.

MSI Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX specifications

The MSI Vector GP76 HX is available in 17.3-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS display option with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display option with a 240Hz refresh rate. Both displays offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. Meanwhile, the MSI Vector GP66 HX sports a 15.6-inch Quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 240 Hz Refresh Rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

The gaming laptops run on Windows 11 Home and feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processors, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPUs and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Both models feature an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

Both the MSI Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX are equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res support. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Ports on the laptops include one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an SD Express memory card reader.

The recently launched MSI Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX features a 720p IR camera. The keyboard is equipped with per-key RGB lighting. The laptops pack a 4-cell, 65Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor. The MSI Vector GP76 HX measures 397mm x 284mm x 25.9mm and weighs 2.9 kg, while the MSI Vector GP66 HX measures 358mm x267mm x 23.4mm and weighs 2.38kg.

MSI Raider GE77 HX, Raider GE67 HX specifications

The MSI Raider GE77 HX is offered in 17.3-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) and Quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display options with 120Hz and 240Hz refresh rates respectively, along with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. On the other hand, the new MSI Raider GE67 HX sports a 15.6-inch Quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 240 Hz Refresh Rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

Both of MSI's gaming laptops run on Windows 11 Home and are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processors, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPUs and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The laptops are equipped with an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The MSI Raider GE77 HX, and Raider GE67 HX feature Duo Wave 2W speakers with Dynaudio and Hi-Res support — the Raider GE77 HX model is also equipped with dual 2W woofers. The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Ports on both laptops include one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an SD Express memory card reader.

The gaming laptops are equipped with a 1080p camera. The keyboard is equipped with per-key RGB lighting. Both laptops pack a 4-cell, 99.9Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor. The MSI Raider GE77 HX measures 397mm x 284mm x 25.9mm and weighs 2.9 kg, while the MSI Raider GE67 HX measures 358mm x 267mm x 23.4mm and weighs 2.38kg, according to MSI.

MSI CreatorPro X17 specifications

The MSI CreatorPro X17 comes equipped with a 17.3-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The gaming laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, and features up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processors with up to Nvidia RTX A5500 Laptop GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. Like the MSI Titan GT77, the gaming laptop features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Dynaudio and Hi-Res support. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an SD Express memory card reader, according to MSI.

The MSI CreatorPro X17 features a 720p IR camera, along a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The keyboard is equipped with per-key RGB lighting. The laptop packs a 4-cell, 99.9Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor. It measures 397mm x 330mm x 23mm and weighs 3.1 kg, just like the MSI Titan GT77.